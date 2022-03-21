FIRE crews are still on the scene of a blaze that broke out in a flat in Glasgow's Southside last night.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed with our sister title, the Glasgow Times, that one appliance is still in attendance, after four engines raced to the scene on Tinwald Path around 8.17pm on Sunday.
A video posted to Twitter shows the property in a block of flats engulfed by fire, with flames and smoke billowing from the window.
Big fire in Hillington tonight, fast response from fire rescue. #Glasgow #fire pic.twitter.com/dKS6HBlAAO— Lee Bandoni (@leebandoni) March 20, 2022
The cause of the fire is still unknown but there are no reports of any injuries.
