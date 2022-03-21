A China Eastern Airlines plane carrying 133 people on board has crashed in Guangxi province, Chinese state media is reporting.

The crash of the Boeing 737 jet, in a mountainous region, led to a fire in the woods.

Flight MU5735 was scheduled to leave Kunming at 13:15 local time (05:15 GMT) and was en route to Guangzhou.

Rescue crews have been deployed to the area, CCTV reported.

The plane had crashed near Teng county in Wuzhou province. Guangxi is a southern province neighbouring Guangzhou, a major city in the south-east.

Flight trackers like FlightRadar24 show the location of the plane as "unknown". The number of casualties has not been released. 