Network Rail has announced that a Glasgow station will not reopen until June this year due to an extended period of maintenance work.

Anderston station has been closed since March 13 as part of a scheduled eight weeks of work on the city's Argyle line costing £32 million.

While the majority of the line is set to reopen on May 8, bosses have now confirmed that trains will not stop at Anderston until June 5. Pictured: An artists impression of the refurbished station

The delayed re-opening date will allow for 'a lift for better customer access, a remodelled booking office and modern finishes on the stairs, floors and ceilings'.

The outside of the station will be improved with a 'new look' glazed entrance and lighting.

Kris Kinnear, Network Rail Scotland’s capital delivery director, said: “We’re making these improvements as part of our commitment to becoming a better railway for our customers.

“The enhancements to the entrance, booking office, concourse and platforms will result in an improved passenger experience in the station.

"And the new lift will make access to and from the platforms easier, particularly for those with mobility difficulties.

“By keeping the station closed until June 5, beyond the re-opening of the wider Argyle line, we’re able to complete the work sooner, meaning passengers can reap the benefits of an improved station sooner.

“We fully appreciate that the closure of the station will mean customers have to plan ahead. During this time, I’d encourage customers to use other stations nearby and I’d like to thank them for their continued patience.”

To plan your journey during the eight-week line closure click here.