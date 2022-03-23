TACKLING problem drinking in the LGBTQ+ community has been hampered by perceptions that alcohol services are for "straight middle-aged men", according to researchers.

A new study, which builds on previous findings that excessive alcohol consumption was disproportionately embedded in gay culture, recommends inclusivity training for staff working in alcohol treatment services.

The research, by Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) and the Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP), is based on interviews carried out during the pandemic with gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people and with alcohol service professionals.

Previous analysis has shown that a third of gay, lesbian and bisexual adults exceed weekly guideline alcohol limits compared to a quarter of heterosexual adults, with alcohol brands often associating themselves with events such as Pride marches or campaigns for equal gay marriage.

Professor Carol Emslie, of GCU, who led the research, said the message coming from interviewees was that the gay social scene tends to "revolve around alcohol"with excessive consumption exacerbated by issues such as the stress of hiding their sexuality or gender identity, family rejection as a result of coming out, or coping with homophobic or transphobic discrimination.

She said many felt reluctant to admit they needed help for alcohol issues because they perceived this as an additional source of "shame and stigma".

Prof Emslie said some interviewees identified alcohol treatment services as primarily for "straight middle aged men who've lost everything".

Married lesbian women said they were asked about their "husbands", while transgender people said they worried about reactions towards them from other service users.

Staff interviewed as part of the research admitted to feeling uncomfortable discussing a client's gender or sexual identity, even if it was a factor in their drinking.

Professor Emslie said: “We know that LGBTQ+ communities are at higher risk of alcohol-related harm, so it is important to learn about their experiences of alcohol services in Scotland.

"Our respondents reported their drinking was often a response to discrimination, family rejection or hiding their LGBTQ+ identity, but that service providers rarely explored how sexuality or gender identity might impact on alcohol use.

“Our report recommends that all staff working in alcohol services should receive LGBTQ+ diversity training and services should check they are reaching the LGBTQ+ community, and tailoring their services appropriately.

"At a broader level, alcohol-free spaces for LGBTQ+ people where drinking heavily is not the norm, and increased public acceptance of LGBTQ+ issues would reduce alcohol harm in this community.”

David Barbour, of the Glasgow LGBTQI Substance Use Partnership, said: “Combined with the fact that alcohol plays such a dominant role in safe LGBT+ social spaces, it is crucial that alcohol services take steps to understand the scale of this problem and begin to address it.

"We will continue to work as a Partnership of LGBT+, substance use and recovery services and academics to implement these recommendations.

"We are delighted that several of our partner organisations, including alcohol, drug and smoking cessation services, have now signed up to the LGBT Youth Scotland LGBT Charter Award scheme, with others ready to follow."

Elinor Jayne, SHAAP director, said: “Given the disproportionate alcohol harms experienced by the LGBTQ+ community, it is imperative that the needs of LGBTQ+ people are explicitly addressed in the upcoming Scottish Government Alcohol Treatment Guidance, in order to tackle these inequalities and reduce the stigma experienced by LGBTQ+ individuals in accessing alcohol treatment services."