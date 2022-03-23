THERE'S no need to pay for an expensive holiday as Glasgow is set to be hotter than Madrid.
After some overnight mist clears this morning, the Met Office is forecasting another dry day for the city with spells of warm sunshine.
The maximum temperature could once again reach a high of 18 degrees.
Madrid, however, is forecast to only reach a high of 12 degrees.
Tonight is also expected to be dry with temperatures dropping down to a minimum of five degrees.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.