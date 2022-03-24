Scotland is the home of golf, and our pick of picturesque courses highlight some stunning locations that will suit all visitors down to a tee down to a tee.

DUMBARNIE LINKS

THE spectacular Dumbarnie Links is already internationally acclaimed as a member of that elite group of golf courses where the discerning player finds the pure experience of traditional Scottish links golf.

With its stunning setting around Fife’s Largo Bay, Dumbarnie Links not only offers views across the Firth of Forth to Muirfield and Gullane, but is currently offering a low-season rate of £109 per player to April 17 and £129 per player after that date.

W: www.dumbarnielinks.com

THE MACHRIE

WITH panoramic views much to explore on its doorstep, The Machrie is nestled by the dunes of a pristine seven-mile beach on the stunning Scottish island of Islay – a modern, relaxed hotel with a world-renowned championship golf links.

The Machrie is a proper links, but with an atmosphere of its own. In Golf World’s top 50 top golf courses in the UK & Ireland, The Machrie was also named one of the best golf resorts in the world by Today’s Golfer.

W: www.themachrie.com

BUCHANAN CASTLE GOLF CLUB

NESTLED within the heart of the Loch Lomond National Park, Buchanan Castle Golf Club offers members and visitors a challenging test of golf, outstanding scenery and an insight into Scottish history.

The club is proud to be one of the best rated golf courses in the West of Scotland. The course was set out by the celebrated James Braid for the Duke of Montrose in 1936, with its holes and fairways framed by majestic trees and magnificent views of the Trossachs.

W: www.buchanancastlegolfclub.co.uk

ROWALLAN CASTLE GOLF CLUB

SCENIC Rowallan Castle Golf Club is undoubtedly one of the finest in Ayrshire. The good news for visitors to the area is that they are welcome to play the course.

Although membership is available, the course near the village of Kilmaurs welcomes visitors on all days. It’s only 18 miles south of Glasgow and from April 1 to November 1, the cost is only £45 per person, with a Four Ball available for £150.

W: www.rowallancastle.com