SOME six years ago you found space to publish the first letter I wrote pleading for "a change of course and for us to stop propping up a failing yard". You also published a further letter warning of the consequences and risk of nationalisation in July 2019. Today's news that there is a possibility that the two ferries may never sail makes the grimmest of reading ("Faulty ferries may never set sail as costs soar to £240m", The Herald, March 23).

That there must be an immediate official public inquiry surely cannot be denied – back then there was the promise that "lessons would be learned and heads would roll".

Since the takeover of the yard seven years ago, there have been six transport ministers, all to no good purpose.

Years late, costs still soaring, possibly as high as £240 million with one expert suggesting that even now it might be cheaper to start again, albeit with a cheaper design, does not bode well for the yard, the island communities and the taxpayer who will eventually have to pay.

It is reported that as far back as 2015 the Government was warned that the contract would carry "significant risks" if the contract was given to Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd; not only was it confirmed but also no further evidence was given as to why this advice was overruled.

If my memory is correct, all this occurred at a time when the UK Government announced a major financial injection of cash to Faslane and the SNP Government felt that it had to immediately counter this for purely political purposes.

It is a pity that the chickens are coming home to roost. The elected members, especially those representing the island communities, should be ashamed to be seen outside their coop.

Robin Johnston, Newton Mearns.

* I AM sure our Finance Secretary is a well-meaning person but her claim that the Scottish Government’s actions regarding the ferries fiasco represented value by saving 300 jobs is laughable. Does she have O Grade arithmetic? My simple calculation says 300 jobs at £60,000 per year over four years amounts to £72 million. It would have been better value to simply pay them to stay at home rather than build rust buckets ready for scrap before they sail.

As the old saying goes, “she couldnae run a menage”. Sadly this applies to more than ferries.

Duncan Sooman, Milngavie.

* I WAS interested to read that Caledonian Maritime Assets has issued 346 "owner observation reports" (OORs) to Ferguson Marine Engineering regarding MV Glen Sannox and Hull 802. If the latter ever reaches completion, there is only one possible name for it: OOR Wullie.

Gerry Gill, Glasgow.

SCOTS VOTERS ARE NOT SCARED

I AM surprised that regarding an independence referendum, Iain Macwhirter apparently believes that "after the misery and division of Brexit, the idea that there should be a repeat of that exercise next year is simply irresponsible" ("SNP heading for a train wreck if it perseveres with Indyref2", The Herald, March 23); may I remind him that Scotland didn't vote for the misery of Brexit, and we're suffering from it precisely because we're not yet an independent nation.

Mr Macwhirter quotes Dr Jonathan Ryal as saying that Vladimir Putin would welcome an independence referendum, but David Clark, a special adviser on Europe, Russia and Nato to the late Foreign Secretary Robin Cook, says that his view has been strengthened by Mr Putin's aggression, and he is of the opinion that "in the context of Brexit, Scotland's best contribution can be made as an independent member state of the EU and Nato". Mr Clark also suggests that "it's important that we don't get into the business of allowing Putin to disrupt normal politics".

The latest Ipsos poll puts backing for independence in the lead; voters are not swallowing Project Feartie.

Ruth Marr, Stirling.

SEND MESSAGE TO THE OLIGARCHS

IT would send a meaningful message to the Russian oligarchs if the UK Government took over all their multi-million pound properties and used them to house our Ukrainian friends who have been so cruelly displaced from their native land and welcomed without pre-condition in countries such as Poland, Moldova and the Republic of Ireland.

Frank Dunn, Lenzie.

NO GOATS, NO BUTTS

I COULDN’T help smiling at the story about the feral goats causing problems on Sir Tim Rice’s Highland estate ("Dreamcoats and feral goats: The pests causing problems at Tim Rice’s estate", The Herald, March 23). I remember as a child living on the west coast of Scotland our annual trip from Girvan to Alisa Craig. In these days the island still had lighthouse keepers and stonemasons in residence, and a tearoom for visitors, so there was quite a thriving tourist trade. But there was a problem: the island was home to a significant herd of feral goats who had become used to these incursions from the mainland and obviously looked on visitors as an easy supply of free food.

I remember my grandmother telling me to watch out for these four-legged thieves as she handed me an ice cream. Moments later I was unceremoniously butted from behind and both me and my cone went flying. The cone was off the ground faster than I was and carried off triumphantly by the horned beast. A lesson learned for another time.

When the RSPB took over guardianship of the Ailsa Craig in the early 2000s goats and rats, both being a threat to the island’s prolific bird life, were forcibly removed. Visitors to Ailsa Craig these days get to see the bird colonies from the safety of a boat.

Celia Judge, Ayr.

PHONE HANG-UPS

INCREASINGLY, when I try to phone out on my landline to different numbers I get the same voice repeating a recorded message saying “Sorry, all lines are busy, please try again later". What is going on, as it is obviously not the number I am trying to call that is busy, but rather it seems that the whole system is busy? Is the provision of landline systems being phased out in favour of mobiles?

Alan Fitzpatrick, Dunlop.

A DAY FOR LOAFING

FOLLOWING Russell Smith’s letter (March 22) reminding us of Black Cat Appreciation Day in the US, can I inform readers that February 23 is National Banana Bread Day there?

I know this because that date is my birthday.

Eric Macdonald, Paisley.

