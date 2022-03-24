THE M73 is closed in both directions due to a lorry fire.
The motorway is closed northbound from Junction 2 Baillieston Interchange and southbound from Junction 2A at Gartcosh.
Traffic is currently stationary.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed they currently have six engines at the scene after the fire was reported at 6.44am.
There are no reported casualties.
Traffic Scotland reports police are also in attendance.
An SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 6.44am on Thursday, March 24 to reports of a lorry on fire on the M73 near Junction 2 on the Northbound carriageway.
"Operations Control mobilised six appliances to the scene, where crews currently remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe.
"There are no reported casualties at this time."
Police Scotland have also been contacted for comment.
