What's the story?

River City.

Tell me more.

Good news: we will be swinging by Shieldinch twice this week. A two-part special will see resident gangster Lenny Murdoch – played by Frank Gallagher – face up to the sins of his past.

Consumed with his obsession over missing-and-presumed dead wife Lydia, he begins to chase down other ghosts in the hope of righting some of his many dark deeds over the years.

How so?

Lenny recalls explosive showdowns with arch enemies and the ruthless acts of revenge that placed loved ones in peril.

It features archive scenes with co-stars past and present, including Sandy Morton, Carmen Pieraccini, Jordan Young, Ann Louise Ross and Tam Dean Burn. The second part follows next week.

Ann Louise Ross, Frank Gallagher and Jordan Young in River City. Picture: Alan Peebles/BBC

Anything else?

It is all go in our regular River City instalment as Caitlin (Gayle Telfer Stevens) fears she's pregnant, putting Ellie's (Leah MacRae) surrogacy baby plans in jeopardy.

Elsewhere, Mikey (Darren Brownlie) surprises a heartbroken Gillian (Gail Watson) on her birthday and opens up about his own family's past, while Bernie (Barbara Rafferty) uncovers the truth about Suzie's (Juliet Cadzow) love life.

When can I watch?

The first Lenny Murdoch special airs on BBC Scotland, Monday, 10pm (BBC One Scotland, Tuesday, 7pm).

Tune in to the regular River City episode on BBC Scotland, Wednesday, 10pm (BBC One Scotland, Thursday, 7pm).