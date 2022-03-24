A SCHOOLGIRL has been hospitalised after being struck by a car in the West End of Glasgow.
Emergency services rushed to the scene after the 12-year-old girl was hit in front of Hillhead Primary School.
She was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children after the collision took place around 1.20pm.
Roads near the school were closed for about an hour but have since been reopened.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a 12-year-old girl having been struck by a car on Gibson Street in Glasgow around 1.30pm on Thursday, March 25, 2022.
“The girl has been taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and the road was re-opened around 2.30pm.”
