RESIDENTS evacuated from their properties after an exclusion zone was placed around an at risk Glasgow tower could soon be on their way home.

The area close to the Trinity Tower in Glasgow’s west end was cordoned off in January due to fears for the historic building over concern of Storm Malik which was expected to be severe.

Although not responsible for the building, Glasgow City Council took the decision to order the evacuation for public safety reasons.

The council and the design team appointed by the owners of the Trinity building have been in consultation and discussion following the submission of a report outlining a further scheme of works that aim to complete the temporary stabilisation of the Trinity Tower.

It is now hoped that work could be completed around April 28.

A spokesman for the council said: "These works will reduce the likelihood of any collapse to a negligible level, which in turn would allow the removal of the exclusion zone around the Trinity building prior to full repairs being completed.

"The council has now agreed the scheme of works with the design team and contractors appointed by the Trinity building owners - works that we are confident will meet the requirements of surrounding residents and the council.

"This work will now be undertaken and allows a greater degree of certainty with regard to the point when we expect the Tower to no longer present an unacceptable danger of collapse prior to permanent repairs being completed."

The council added this was an estimated date and could move forward or back.

"Until that point the current mitigation measures and restrictions on access will be required to remain in place to protect public safety," the spokesman added.

"As the dates around the programme of work become clearer we will begin to communicate specific plans for lifting the exclusion zone."

The Herald recently told how a newly formed action group was looking for answers as to when they will be allowed to return home and what is the exact nature of work being carried out that requires their homes to remain behind a cordon.

Dr Reginald Clayton, of the Park Action Group, said: "We have received the communication regarding the tentative date of 28th April for completion of initial works to improve the stability of the tower; the intention of this work is to reduce the risk of uncontrolled collapse of the tower while further, permanent repairs are carried out.

"We welcome the communication, and while we note several caveats in the statement it is nonetheless a clear indication of a date at which the safety of the tower should be sufficient to enable us to return to our homes.

"The date of 28th April will mark three months of displacement for dozens of families. We will await updates as work progresses through March and April and we hope for confirmation of this date with a cautious optimism."

The tower dates back to the 1850s and was once a training centre for Church of Scotland ministers.