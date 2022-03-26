This easy, buttery lobster thermidor is surprisingly easy to make, and takes less than an hour. I have used a smoked Dunlop cheddar which gives a beautiful smoky taste to the meat.

Ingredients

Makes 1 lobster

1 whole lobster – cooked

40g butter

40g plain flour

400ml milk – warm

250g Smoked Dunlop Cheddar

1 x banana shallot – finely diced

100ml white wine

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp tarragon – chopped

Knob of butter

Salt

Method

Pre-heat grill. Prepare the lobster by removing the claws – cracking open and removing the meat. Do the same with the legs, cutting off the tip and use a rolling pin to squeeze out the meat.

Cut the lobster length ways down the middle removing the tail meat then discard any of the remaining unwanted part from the head area.

Chop all of the lobster meat into small pieces and set aside. Clean the shell under warm water and allow to dry.

To make the sauce, first bring the milk to a simmer and remove from the heat. Next, take a medium-sized pan and place on a medium heat gently melting the butter. Whisk in the flour until you have a thick sandy texture.

Gradually add the milk, small amounts at a time, until it is all incorporated. Turn the heat to low, add the cheese and continue whisking for a few minutes to melt the cheese and cook out the flour.

In another small pan, on a low heat, add the knob of butter and diced shallot. Cook until soft then add the white wine – reduce this down to a glaze. Whisk in the Dijon mustard and tarragon leaves. Mix this into your cheese sauce. Season with a small amount of salt to taste.

Mix some of the sauce in with the lobster meat to bind it all together.

Place the lobster shell on a baking tray and fill the 2 half shells with the meat mix. Spoon the remaining sauce over the top of the lobster and place under the grill. Cook until bubbling and beautifully coloured.