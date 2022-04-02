DANCE

Balletboyz Deluxe, Festival Theatre Edinburgh, tomorrow

Dance at its most physical and innovative, the Balletboyz return to the Scottish capital with their latest show, which sees them collaborate with choreographer Xie Xin and Punchdrunk’s Maxine Doyle.

MUSIC

Sunflower Bean, Stereo, Glasgow, tonight

Fronted by Julia Cumming, Brooklyn’s finest are back in Scotland to promote their soon-come third album Head Full of Sugar out next month. Preview singles Roll of the Dice and the excellent Who Put You Up to This? suggest they’ve injected a dose of noir into their sunny American take on classic pop.

COMEDY

Julian Clary, Born to Mince, Music Hall, Aberdeen, Wednesday; Concert Hall, Perth, Thursday

Double entendres? Definitely. Triple entendres? Quite possibly. Quadruple entendres? We wouldn’t be surprised. Julian Clary is hitting the boards again with his timeless comedy that’s camper than a row of Camper vans with tents on them. (Are we trying too hard? Possibly don’t book a seat in the front row, mind.

CINEMA

The Outfit, on general release from Friday

Fresh from opening this year’s Glasgow Film Festival, Graham Moore’s period crime drama steps out into the world looking well dressed as you might expect in a movie about a tailor who finds himself mixed up with gangsters. Mark Rylance stars, looking and sounding rather different than he did in the recent Phantom of the Open.

BOOK

Companion Piece, Ali Smith, Hamish Hamilton (£14.99), published on Thursday

Talk about prolific. Having not long completed her much-lauded Seasons quartet of novels, Ali Smith, “Scotland’s Nobel laureate in waiting” (copyright Sebastian Barry), returns with a new book that serves as a coda. And yes, as you can see, there’s another David Hockney cover to tempt you in.