DANCE
Balletboyz Deluxe, Festival Theatre Edinburgh, tomorrow
Dance at its most physical and innovative, the Balletboyz return to the Scottish capital with their latest show, which sees them collaborate with choreographer Xie Xin and Punchdrunk’s Maxine Doyle.
MUSIC
Sunflower Bean, Stereo, Glasgow, tonight
Fronted by Julia Cumming, Brooklyn’s finest are back in Scotland to promote their soon-come third album Head Full of Sugar out next month. Preview singles Roll of the Dice and the excellent Who Put You Up to This? suggest they’ve injected a dose of noir into their sunny American take on classic pop.
COMEDY
Julian Clary, Born to Mince, Music Hall, Aberdeen, Wednesday; Concert Hall, Perth, Thursday
Double entendres? Definitely. Triple entendres? Quite possibly. Quadruple entendres? We wouldn’t be surprised. Julian Clary is hitting the boards again with his timeless comedy that’s camper than a row of Camper vans with tents on them. (Are we trying too hard? Possibly don’t book a seat in the front row, mind.
CINEMA
The Outfit, on general release from Friday
Fresh from opening this year’s Glasgow Film Festival, Graham Moore’s period crime drama steps out into the world looking well dressed as you might expect in a movie about a tailor who finds himself mixed up with gangsters. Mark Rylance stars, looking and sounding rather different than he did in the recent Phantom of the Open.
BOOK
Companion Piece, Ali Smith, Hamish Hamilton (£14.99), published on Thursday
Talk about prolific. Having not long completed her much-lauded Seasons quartet of novels, Ali Smith, “Scotland’s Nobel laureate in waiting” (copyright Sebastian Barry), returns with a new book that serves as a coda. And yes, as you can see, there’s another David Hockney cover to tempt you in.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.