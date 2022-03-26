FOR Victoria Robb this Mother's Day will feel extra special when she gets to hug her three-year-old daughter as it comes as she celebrates the end of her treatment for breast cancer.

The 35-year-old received a devastating cancer diagnosis last January and began her treatment which involved five months of chemotherapy. She also underwent a double mastectomy and complete lymph node removal.

Now the mother-of-one has praised pioneering cancer research for saving her life and allowing her to celebrate Mother’s Day with her daughter Matilda.

Mrs Robb, a supporter of Edinburgh-based charity, Worldwide Cancer Research, credits research and early detection for her having a future with her little girl and has embarked on a series of fitness feats raising money to prevent anyone else missing milestones with loved ones.

Mother's pride - Victoria Robb with her daughter Matilda

In late 2020 Mrs Robb spotted some “mini marble-like” bumps under her breast and, a few months later, started to complain of a prominent pain when doing burpees in the gym and sleeping on her front. She was quick to make an appointment to see her GP, where she was immediately referred to the Edinburgh Breast Clinic. After four agonising hours of tests that very same day, she received the devastating news that she had breast cancer.

Just weeks after her diagnosis, Mrs Robb had her eggs harvested and frozen, received a heart scan, CT scan, bone scan, MRI, and started chemotherapy that would go on to late five and a half months. Three weeks after chemo, Mrs Robb also had a double mastectomy and partial lymph node removal. After finding cancer in the lymph nodes, she returned six weeks later for a total lymph node clearance.

Now having finished her final round of treatment – immunotherapy, a treatment targeting the immune system, she is excited to be free of treatments and appointments until she returns to the hospital in June for another round of surgery.

Looking back on her journey, Mrs Robb credits cancer research and breakthroughs in treatment options, for allowing her to be here today with Matilda and her family. She has now gone on to raised more than £3,600 to help start new cancer cures with Worldwide Cancer Research.

“The end of January marked exactly a year since I received my diagnosis. I can remember that day as if it were yesterday; I don’t think I’ll ever forget it," said Mrs Robb. "I had no idea what was about to hit me, and how much I was about to go through over the next 12 months. There were so many low moments, but also many highs. I’m so proud of myself for remaining positive and physically active throughout treatment, it certainly wasn’t easy, and I’m so thankful for what my body has achieved.

“I’ve been setting myself challenges to help get my health fitness back and look after my mental health as well as raise crucial funds for the fabulous charity, Worldwide Cancer Research. Exactly three weeks after my surgery I ran the Scottish 10k, then four weeks after that, I completed my first ever Duathlon, a 5km run followed by 25km cycle and another 5km run. I’m still not nearly as fit as I was before the treatment, but I know that in time I’ll get back to that place. I’m trying to listen to my body and not push it too hard, but it’s so nice to start feeling like myself again. Next, I hope to complete my first ever Half Ironman.

“It’s been a hard year with constant trips in and out of hospital, but now that the physical treatment is almost over, I’m looking forward to an easier 2022 – however, I know the emotional impact will last for many more months. The physical treatment is just one part of recovery; there is a lot more going on behind the eyes of a cancer survivor. Every time I catch a glimpse in the mirror, I’m reminded of everything I’ve been through this year, and how my whole life has changed. But I feel so much stronger than this time last year – both physically and mentally."

Matilda was a welcome vistior for her mum Victoria Robb during hospital treatment

This Mother’s Day, she is grateful to not only be here, but also spend the day with her little girl, Matilda.

She added: "2021 was the hardest year of my life, but it was all possible with Matilda by my side. She has been my rock, made me laugh every day, and has been a much-needed distraction. That’s why I love connecting with fellow cancer survivors and celebrate their stories as they’ve gone on to live happy, healthy, long lives. It’s so easy to fall down social media rabbit holes with unhappy endings, but I’m hopeful Matilda and I will have our happy ending all thanks to the lifesaving research made possible by charities like Worldwide Cancer Research, and the remarkable support I received from our NHS.”

Victoria Robb has raised more than £3,600 for Worldwide Cancer Research

In the last 40 years, Worldwide Cancer Research has funded over £200million of lifesaving research. The charity has also this month announced it will be dedicating £5.2million this year – a 40% increase from 2021 – to start 26 new cancer cures.

Dr Helen Rippon, CEO, Worldwide Cancer Research said: “We’d not only like to say a massive thank you to Victoria and Matilda for sharing their story with us all this Mother’s Day, but also for helping us start new cures for cancer through their impressive fundraising. Their story reminds us all of just how important funding bold and innovative new research is in order to save the lives of the people we love.

“In the last 40 years, cancer survival rates have doubled; that’s why we much continue to start new cancer cures, and end cancer once and for all. We can all join Victoria in being a ‘Curestarter’; from volunteers to scientists, at the bus stop or on your sofa – anyone can start cures to end cancer. Donations, big or small, will save lives now and for generations to come.

“Thank you, Victoria. We wish you the best of luck in 2022 and can’t wait to see what you get up to next.”

On a mission to end cancer by starting new cancer cures, Worldwide Cancer Research has funded over 2000 research projects worth over £200million in 35 countries worldwide. Join thousands of others and become a Curestarter today, by visiting: https://www.worldwidecancerresearch.org/.