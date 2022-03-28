THE Scottish Government’s continued belief in face coverings as a primary mitigation against Covid-19 baffles me. There is simply no evidence cloth and surgical masks offer any protection against viruses, yet it doubles down on this policy.

In early March 2020 I watched an interview with Dr Michael Osterholm, world-renowned US epidemiologist and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota. He worked with SARS, MERS and Ebola, and gave an insightful overview of what he thought would happen with Covid-19, stating it would be a global pandemic lasting months with a high mortality rate.

He explained it was an airborne virus transmitted through aerosols in indoor environments and could be spread by asymptomatic people. Those at greatest threat would have co-morbidities, especially over-55s, obese and the elderly. Children were rarely affected, normal hand hygiene was sufficient, but trying to stop the virus was like “trying to stop the wind”.

All proved to be true, and he also took time to explain what he didn’t know, and was still learning. That is why I trust in his opinions.

But pertinently he stated cloth and surgical masks were no use against a virus, but N95 respirators were (if worn correctly).

Meanwhile our governments told us Covid spread through symptomatic people, from droplets via coughs and sneezes, kept us indoors, whilst grasping at anything that could be a mitigation. And that’s when face coverings came to prominence, and taken up enthusiastically by the media who suppressed any alternate view.

But what of “following the science”? I remember Professor Jason Leitch changing his stance on face coverings when they were becoming mandatory, announcing they “may” give protection, but no actual evidence.

In October 2021 the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (Cidrap) published a two-part report on all the major face coverings studies and concluded: “It's time to get real (scientific) about masks… We are well past the emergency phase of this pandemic, and it should be well known by now that wearing cloth face coverings or surgical masks, universal or otherwise, has a very minor role to play in preventing person-to-person transmission. It is time to stop overselling their efficacy and unrealistic expectations about their ability to end the pandemic.”

A few weeks ago I saw another interview with Dr Osterholm who stated cloth and face masks were nothing but “fashion statements”, and vaccination and ventilation were the most effective mitigations. If the Scottish Government has any evidence to refute this it should share it with all of us, and send it through to Cidrap.

Throughout this pandemic we have had the most restrictions of any part of the UK, but the overall impact of Covid-19 remains similar. Therefore something must be wrong. It is time to review the measures taken, revise and promote those that work, and be honest enough to admit mistakes. How else how can we trust our Government? The longer this goes on I do not believe it is “following the science”.

Mark Innes, Elgin.

ARE BANKS REALLY BEHIND US?

WHEN my father retired from the oil construction sector, he bought a small shop. He transferred all cash to the local bank, and obtained bags of certain coins and notes to give sensible change to his customers, wholesalers and the like. I wonder how shopkeepers now operate in towns and villages which have no banking facilities?

Recently I met a 90-plus lady who lives on her own with few nearby friends and a son who resides by the English Channel. The local Post Office where she uplifts her pension had informed her that this service was being withdrawn and she must inform them to which bank she wished to transfer this operation. Fortunately this town still has several nearby banks (at present). What would she have done if she had not had a local bank?

There are constant advertisements on television telling us that the banks are "here for you" or "right behind you". Should they not add "somewhere" to those adverts?

Now we read that banks having a low amount of business during the pandemic may be closed ("MPs’ fury as lockdown data used to justify closure of Scots banks", The Herald, March 24). Is banking now an uncaring business and no longer a professional service?

Can local authorities not bring pressure to bear on banks? They and their staff must use banks all the time.

Bryce Drummond, Kilmarnock.

WHY SLAVERY REALLY ENDED

WITH all this current brouhaha on slaves and witches ("William and Kate accused of ‘benefiting from blood, tears and sweat of slaves’", The Herald, March 23 and Letters, March 24) can your readers note that one of my ancestors was an early Christian who, for his faith (or was it his sins?) was thrown to the lions in Rome for the amusement of the plebeians. Can I therefore join the chorus here and demand that the Colosseum is immediately demolished and thrown in the Tiber; and the Italian Government comes up with some much-needed reparations to path my way to heaven?

On a more serious note, can I repeat here what you printed once before on your Letters Pages, that slavery only stopped in the UK when it was realised by the Establishment that paying slave wages was far more lucrative than owning a slave. You didn’t need to buy him or feed, clothe and house him when you have no work for him; or spend even more money replacing him when you’ve worked him to death. Throw into the mix the colossal sum by way of taxpayer-funded compensation and you have the proverbial "no brainer".

DH Telford, Fairlie.

CHEAP AT HALF THE PRICE

THERE have been a number of letters recently recalling the price of goods in years gone by (Letters, March 19, 23 & 25). The only one that sticks in my mind, and is perhaps a reflection of my lifestyle at that time, is that in the mid-1970s I could buy a pint of light beer (intriguingly Scottish light beer was very dark in colour) in my local for 25p. I can also recall that my first weekly wage as an engineering apprentice was £12.50 before tax. From that I paid my mother money for my “keep” and bus fares to and from work but still had enough left over for nights out with my pals and my much-loved fishing trips.

It’s all relative.

David Clark, Tarbolton.