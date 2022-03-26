Sir Rod Stewart helped bring more than a dozen Ukrainian refugees to safety.

The singer sponsored a trip to the Polish border with Ukraine organised by his nephews to assist families fleeing the Russian invasion.

His nephews, Warren and Gavin Cady, alongside another six volunteers took four trucks with supplies across Europe, before helping 13 refugees get to Berlin.

The Scottish celebrity told the Daily Record: "I sponsored four trucks driven by my nephews and my chauffeur and a few other gentlemen."

He revealed it took the volunteers three and half days to complete the trip and added: “They are the heroes, not me.”

One of the volunteers, 37-year-old Warren Cady, said he was moved to tears watching the plight of Ukrainians on the news.

He told the newspaper: "The next morning I went into Uncle Rod’s office and said I wanted to go to Ukraine.

“He was a bit shocked as he feared for my safety, knowing I have two children.

“But when I insisted I was going, he said he would sponsor the whole trip – paying for petrol, vehicles, the lot."

Mr Cady added that his uncle Rod is "deeply distressed" by the conflict in Ukraine and that it brought him to tears.

He also revealed that the volunteers were not "physically or emotionally prepared" for the things they witnessed at the refugee camp.

“There were beds for miles, hysteria, distraught children crying, and shell-shocked mothers," he said. "Everyone was exhausted."

“One little girl was lying face down, I gave her a teddy bear, she smiled at me and tears streamed down her face. That really got to me.

“Trafficking is rife at the moment so the group were reluctant to come with us initially. They were just totally shell-shocked."

The suffering seen continued to weigh on the volunteers after they returned home to the UK.

Mr Cady said: “I didn’t sleep for four days when I got home. The emotion got to me and I crumbled.

“There’s no sense of achievement because, right now, no help is ever enough.