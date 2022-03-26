Toxic algae that can cause skin rashes has been reported in parts of Loch Lomond amid a spell of warm weather.
People are being advised to avoid entering the water at the reported location - and to keep their pets and livestock at a distance too. Blue-green algae is known to bloom in warmer months, but it can lead to illness if swallowed and rashes after skin contact.
It is also known to produce toxins that can be deadly for dogs and other animals.
Symptoms from ingesting the toxins can appear within a few minutes or hours. The SPCA warned common symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, disorientation, breathing difficulties and seizures.
Officials from Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park warned that the algae had been reported at Milarrochy Bay near the village of Balmaha.
The algae thrives in warm still water and often causes the water to become green, blue-gree or greenish-brown.
The warning read: "Please be aware we have had reports of blue-green algae at Milarrochy Bay which can produce toxins that can kill dogs and other animals.
"In humans it can cause rashes after skin contact and illnesses if swallowed."
