A Scottish island, known as the site where scientists experimented with wildfire during World War II, has erupted in flames last night.
Pictures of the blaze on Gruinard Island showed large smoke billowing from the uninhabited ground.
Located off the northwest coast of Scotland, the island carries the title of 'Anthrax Island' after it was requisitioned by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) during the Second World War.
Government scientists s conducted experimental biological weapons tests on sheep using anthrax cluster bombs in 1942.
For years the deadly bacteria contaminated the soil until it was classified as anthrax-free in 1990.
Aultbea resident Nessie Gearing captured the blaze from the Highlands.
Her mother Kate Gearing told STV News that driving up towards the coast was "apocalyptic".
She said: "It was horrible. I’ve never seen anybody on the island, nobody ever goes to it, nobody wants to go on it."
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service could not confirm any reports of the fire with the uninhabited island not falling under its remit.
The blaze comes after the service warned of a 'high risk' of wildfires this weekend.
Warm weather, peaking at 17C, over the weekend as well as high-pressure variable winds increases the risk of wildfires taking place.
Accumulated dead grass, leaves, twigs and heather on the ground at this time of year dries quickly in light winds and, when ignited, acts as fuel which can spread wildfires over a wide area.
People who live, work or are visiting rural areas, in particular, are being urged to exercise the utmost caution to avoid fires breaking out.
