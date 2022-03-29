WEEKLY consumption of takeaways has increased substantially across all age groups in Scotland amid concerns over the impact of the pandemic on eating habits.

Research by Obesity Action Scotland found that half (49 per cent) of young adults aged 25 to 34 were eating takeaways at least once a week in 2021, up from 27% in 2020.

Even among over-65s, the proportion consuming takeaways at least once a week tripled from 5% to 14% between 2020 and 2021.

It comes as separate research by Food Standards Scotland (FSS) showed that demand for takeaways and home deliveries of fast food such as pizzas and curries had already increased substantially in 2020 as a result of lockdown and restrictions on restaurant trading.

Source: Food Standards Scotland

In 2020, FSS found that takeaway trips doubled in Scotland by around 21 million compared to 2019, with the increase mainly driven by orders placed through restaurant apps - up 103% - or by third party online apps, such as Deliveroo and JustEat, which climbed by 69%.

The report by FSS also found that the total volume of groceries purchased in store and online in Scotland increased year-on-year by 8% in 2020, with “an increase in the amount of fat, sugar and salt in our shopping baskets in comparison to previous years” and snack items such as confectionary “contributing considerably to energy and total sugar purchase throughout 2020”.

Source: Food Standards Scotland

The research by Obesity Action Scotland indicates that unhealthy eating patterns continued into 2021, with 65% of adults aged 16 to 24 surveyed in March 2021 saying they were eating more “out of boredom” than they had been at the start of the pandemic.

Among people with worsening mental health, the figure was 67%.

People with children or who were working from home were also more susceptible to boredom eating, but nearly all age groups perceived their diet to have worsened since May 2020.

Half (49%) of women and 44% of men said they had gained weight since March 2020.

Source: Obesity Action Scotland

Lorraine Tulloch, Programme Lead of Obesity Action Scotland said:“All the signs are that control measures for the pandemic made a bad situation worse for children’s weight, for the diet of families, and for inequalities in health across a range of conditions.

"We urgently need bold, effective, progressive and sustained measures across governments, communities and places where we buy and consume food to get back on track in tackling this important issue.”

Self-reported change in weight, March 2021 compared to pre-March 2020

Dr Gillian Purdon, head of nutrition science and policy at FSS, said: “Both organisations’ findings show that there has been a concerning shift in the nation’s eating habits and highlight that discretionary products continue to represent too high of a proportion of the food and drinks purchased into the home.”

The Scottish Government paused planned junk food legislation but has pledged to consult on mandatory calorie labelling for the out-of-home sector, and to introduce a Public Health bill in this parliament which will include restrictions on sales promotions of foods high in fat, sugar or salt.