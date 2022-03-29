A new report looking at Scotland's largest city's links to the slave trade has identified 62 Glasgow streets names or areas which have a direct or associational connection to Atlantic slavery.
Here is the list in full:
Abercromby Street
Aikenhead Road
Allison Street
Balshagray Avenue
Belvidere Avenue
Buchanan Street
Campbell Street (West)
Cardross Street
Cochrane Street
Colbert Street
Colgrain Terrace
Craigton
Cromwell Street
Dowanhill
Dundas (Port Dundas, Dundashill, Dundas Street and Dundas Lane)
Dunlop Street
Easterhill Street
Franklin Street
George Square (and George Street)
Gilmorehill
Gladstone Street
Glassford Street
Golfhill Drive
Gordon Street
Hamilton Drive
Houldsworth Street
Ingram Street
Jamaica Street
James Watt Street
Keir Street
Kelvingrove
Kenmure Street
Kingston (and Dock and Bridge)
McFarlane Street
McNair Street
Maryland Drive (and Gardens)
Merchant City
Monteith Row (and Monteith Place)
Moore Street
Mount Vernon
Nelson Streets - there are two Nelson Streets in Glasgow – Tradeston and Baillieston
North Park Street
Oswald Street (City Centre to Broomielaw)
Pitt Street
Plantation
Possil (and Possil Road)
Robertson Street
Rodney Street
Speirs Wharf
Tobago Street
Virginia Street and Virginia Place
Whitehill Street (and Whitehill Gardens)
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.