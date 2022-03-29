A new report looking at Scotland's largest city's links to the slave trade has identified 62 Glasgow streets names or areas which have a direct or associational connection to Atlantic slavery.

Here is the list in full:

Abercromby Street

Aikenhead Road

Allison Street

Balshagray Avenue

Belvidere Avenue

Buchanan Street

Campbell Street (West)

Cardross Street

Cochrane Street

Colbert Street

Colgrain Terrace

Craigton

Cromwell Street

Dowanhill

Dundas (Port Dundas, Dundashill, Dundas Street and Dundas Lane)

Dunlop Street

Easterhill Street

Franklin Street

George Square (and George Street)

Gilmorehill

Gladstone Street

Glassford Street

 

Glassford Street, one of Glasgow streets linked to slave owners in the city

Golfhill Drive

Gordon Street

Hamilton Drive

Houldsworth Street

Ingram Street

Jamaica Street

James Watt Street

Keir Street

Kelvingrove

Kenmure Street

Kingston (and Dock and Bridge)

McFarlane Street

McNair Street

Maryland Drive (and Gardens)

Merchant City

 

A plaque near The Tobacco Merchants House in the Merchant City

Monteith Row (and Monteith Place)

Moore Street

Mount Vernon

Nelson Streets - there are two Nelson Streets in Glasgow – Tradeston and Baillieston

North Park Street

Oswald Street (City Centre to Broomielaw)

Pitt Street

Plantation

Possil (and Possil Road)

Robertson Street

Rodney Street

Speirs Wharf

 

Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow was formerly a mansion owned by Lord William Cunninghame of Lainshaw

Tobago Street

Virginia Street and Virginia Place

Whitehill Street (and Whitehill Gardens)