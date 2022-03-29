For the last five-and-a-half years, Glasgow's Burrell Collection has been closed for renovations to the tune of almost £69 million...today it reopens to the public. So what can you expect to see?
A look inside Burrell Collection reopening: what's new?
'It explains who the Burrells were, and their connection to Glasgow, which is really important.'
Here's 10 objects to see on show for first time in a generation
Works include paintings by renowned French artists including Manet, Cezanne and Degas; medieval arms and armour; Roman and Egyptian antiquities; sculptures by Rodin; and exquisite stained glass.
Comment: The Burrell could spark Glasgow's post-pandemic recovery
'The £69million revamp of the Burrell is the biggest event in the arts world anywhere in the British Isles. It's that big.'
Read our comment on why The Burrell matters to Glasgow here
When does the Burrell Collection reopen? Everything you need to know
READ MORE: All the info is here
The Burrell, Pollok Park, Glasgow, reopens to the public on Tuesday March 29
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.