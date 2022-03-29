For the last five-and-a-half years, Glasgow's Burrell Collection has been closed for renovations to the tune of almost £69 million...today it reopens to the public. So what can you expect to see? 

A look inside Burrell Collection reopening: what's new?

HeraldScotland:

'It explains who the Burrells were, and their connection to Glasgow, which is really important.'

Click here to read full piece

Here's 10 objects to see on show for first time in a generation

HeraldScotland:

Works include paintings by renowned French artists including Manet, Cezanne and Degas; medieval arms and armour; Roman and Egyptian antiquities; sculptures by Rodin; and exquisite stained glass.

Read it here: What to see

Comment: The Burrell could spark Glasgow's post-pandemic recovery

HeraldScotland:

'The £69million revamp of the Burrell is the biggest event in the arts world anywhere in the British Isles. It's that big.'

Read our comment on why The Burrell matters to Glasgow here

HeraldScotland:

When does the Burrell Collection reopen? Everything you need to know

READ MORE: All the info is here

The Burrell, Pollok Park, Glasgow, reopens to the public on Tuesday March 29

 