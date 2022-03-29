The owners of a Scottish island believe a wildfire over the weekend will have a positive impact on the ground once contaminated by deadly anthrax.

Pictures shared on Saturday evening showed a huge blaze had spreading on Gruinard Island, otherwise known as "Anthrax Island", off the northwest coast of the country.

The area was requisitioned by the Ministry of Defence during the Second World War and was used to test anthrax cluster bombs on sheep.

For years the deadly bacteria contaminated the soil until it was classified as anthrax-free over 30 years ago.

Health officials at NHS Highland confirmed the blaze posed no risk to the public.

A spokeswoman for Gruinard Estate which owns the island told The Scotsman the fire did not cause "any damage".

The owners of the island believe the blaze will help replenish the wildlife.

"It has done good," the spokeswoman said. "The island was totally impenetrable and the sea eagles killed any wildlife there."

"In around two months, there will be green shoots. It will certainly have done the island a lot of good. It didn't go out of control. It looked dramatic.”

Yesterday, Dr Thomas Smith, an expert in wildfire emissions and associate professor at the London School of Economics, has warned it is possible any remanining contamination with either toxic chemicals or bacteria could spread through the huge plumes of smoke.

He told STV News: “Given the unique situation of this island regarding its history is that wildfires are known to ‘volatilise’ chemicals from the vegetation and soil such as those used in fertilisers.

“We know that the smoke from wildfires can contain toxic elements such as mercury and arsenic, especially when fires burn over contaminated sites or places with a naturally high toxicity.

“There is also evidence that wildfire smoke can carry microbes such as bacteria and fungal spores, sometimes over many kilometres.”

However, a Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson insisted: “Gruinard Island was decontaminated and deemed safe in 1987.

“As part of the sale of the island in 1990, the MoD agreed to undertake further work, if necessary, within 150 years of its sale.”

The fire came amid a 'very high' wildfire warning issued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.