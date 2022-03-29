A large wildfire spread through gorse bushes on a Clackmannanshire hillside on Monday evening.
Emergency services were called to the Ochil Hills in Alva around 8.45pm last night, with three two engines and an all-terrain vehicle working to extinguish the blaze.
Videos shared on social media showed smoke billowing from the hillside after the fire spread across 300 square meters.
Fire 🔥 on the Ochil Hills in #Alva #clackmananshire pic.twitter.com/0WT9tGiCgE— 🇺🇦 John G Pryde 🇺🇦 (@JOHNGPRYDE) March 28, 2022
It took the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) around three hours to contain the fire.
It comes after a number of wildfires across the country over the past week, including a blaze on Ben Lomond and Gruinard Island.
READ MORE: Gruinard Island: Wildfire could benefit 'Anthrax Island'
A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.43pm on Monday, March 28 to reports of a large fire in the open at Back Road, Alva, Clackmannanshire.
“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and an all-terrain vehicle to the area.
“Firefighters extinguished a fire affecting gorse bushes measuring approximately 300 square metres.
“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”
A wildfire warning from the SFRS is in place for central and south Scotland until Wednesday, March 30.
The very high risk of fire comes amid a period of warm weather with variable winds.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment