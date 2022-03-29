A large wildfire spread through gorse bushes on a Clackmannanshire hillside on Monday evening. 

Emergency services were called to the Ochil Hills in Alva around 8.45pm last night, with three two engines and an all-terrain vehicle working to extinguish the blaze. 

Videos shared on social media showed smoke billowing from the hillside after the fire spread across 300 square meters. 

It took the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) around three hours to contain the fire. 

It comes after a number of wildfires across the country over the past week, including a blaze on Ben Lomond and Gruinard Island. 

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.43pm on Monday, March 28 to reports of a large fire in the open at Back Road, Alva, Clackmannanshire.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and an all-terrain vehicle to the area.

“Firefighters extinguished a fire affecting gorse bushes measuring approximately 300 square metres.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

A wildfire warning from the SFRS is in place for central and south Scotland until Wednesday, March 30.

The very high risk of fire comes amid a period of warm weather with variable winds.
 