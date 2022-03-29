PROTESTERS today staged a demonstraion outside the newly opened Burrell Collection as it welcomed back the public for the first time.

The museum underwent a £69million revamp and was closed for almost six years and today was the first time it reopened to the public.

However, Glasgow Against Closures today held a protest to highlight what they say is the lack of funding for local essential services and venues in Glasgow whilst £69 million was found to open the Burrell collection, which they described as a tourist attraction, in Glasgow.

Read more: Eight Glasgow statues singled out for links to slave trade, report revealed

A spokesman for the group said: "Whilst Glasgow Against Closures is delighted to see Glasgow life and Glasgow City Council investing in the Burrell collection the people of Glasgow are angered that other museums and cultural assets are threatened with closure."

Community campaigners at the Burrell Collection

He added: "No other cultural asset such as the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens, St Mungo’s Museum and Provand’s Lordship has an investment plan for its future and guarantee of secure funding.

"There are still over 50 essential community venues closed within Glasgow since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic spring 2020. To date no re-opening dates have been announced which leaves communities with a devastating lack of facilities to deliver essential local services."

The groups claims 26 communities in Glasgow have been abandoned with the closure of their community centre/hall.

"One typical example is the loss of Ruchill Community centre which has devastated the local area with no indoor community space available with services being delivered outside in the local park which is totally unacceptable," the spokeman added.

Read more: First look inside Glasgow's Burrell Collection after £69m revamp

The A-listed home of The Burrell Collection in Pollok Country Park is now a modern, greener museum that will show more of the Collection to visitors and give access to over a third more of the building.

The Burrell Collection has reopened its doors after a £69m revamp

Sir William Burrell devoted more than 75 years of his life to amassing, along with his wife, Constance, Lady Burrell, one of the world’s greatest personal art collections, renowned for its quality of Chinese art, exquisite stained glass and intricate tapestries, as well as its breadth of fine art.

Nearly half of the funding for the £68.25 million project was committed by Glasgow City Council with more than a quarter coming from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and significant donations from The Scottish Government, the UK Government, and from many generous trusts and private donors.

The opening of The Burrell Collection in 1983 was one of the first demonstrations of Glasgow’s commitment to cultural-led regeneration. By harnessing the power of its incredible cultural draw, Glasgow has positioned itself as one of the world’s great cultural and creative cities.

Glasgow Life was contacted for comment on the protest.