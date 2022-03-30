MACRO
This year’s free opening event at BT Murrayfield sees Australian contemporary circus company Gravity & Other Myths team up with First Nations dance company Djuki Mala, the National Youth Choir of Scotland and musicians including Aidan O’Rourke, Brighde Chaimbeul and Kathleen Macinnes.
Precipice Dances
The London Symphony Orchestra will present the world premiere of Daniel Kidane’s new work.
The Ballad of a Great Disordered Heart
A film created by fiddler Aidan O’Rourke to investigate the past, present and future of his home in Edinburgh’s Little Ireland.
Vikingur Olafsson
The much-acclaimed Icelandic pianist will perform Schumann’s Piano Concerto with the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Edward Gardner.
Sir Simon Rattle and Zubin Mehta
Sir Simon Rattle will conduct the London Symphony Orchestra in a programme that includes Sibelius’s Seventh Symphony, while Zubin Mehta will conduct the Australian World Orchestra, featuring Australian soprano Siobhan Stagg.
Malin Bystrom
The Swedish soprano takes the title role of Strauss’s Salome at the Usher Hall, accompanied by the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra.
An Untitled Love
The UK premier of choreographer Kyle Abraham’s latest full-length work which draws on the catalogue of Grammy award-winning singer D’Angelo.
Arooj Aftab
The double Grammy Award nominee, singer Arooj Aftab returns to Scotland after her appearance at this year’s Celtic Connections.
Muster Station: Leith
A new promenade performance created by multi-award-winning theatre company Grid Iron, commissioned to mark the culmination of the International Festival’s four-year residency at Leith.
