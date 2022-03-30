MACRO

This year’s free opening event at BT Murrayfield sees Australian contemporary circus company Gravity & Other Myths team up with First Nations dance company Djuki Mala, the National Youth Choir of Scotland and musicians including Aidan O’Rourke, Brighde Chaimbeul and Kathleen Macinnes.

Precipice Dances

HeraldScotland: Daniel Kidane. Photograph Kaaup KikkasDaniel Kidane. Photograph Kaaup Kikkas

The London Symphony Orchestra will present the world premiere of Daniel Kidane’s new work.

The Ballad of a Great Disordered Heart

A film created by fiddler Aidan O’Rourke to investigate the past, present and future of his home in Edinburgh’s Little Ireland.

Vikingur Olafsson

HeraldScotland: Vikingur Olafsson. Photograph Ari MaggVikingur Olafsson. Photograph Ari Magg

The much-acclaimed Icelandic pianist will perform Schumann’s Piano Concerto with the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Edward Gardner.

Sir Simon Rattle and Zubin Mehta

HeraldScotland: Siobhan StaggSiobhan Stagg

Sir Simon Rattle will conduct the London Symphony Orchestra in a programme that includes Sibelius’s Seventh Symphony, while Zubin Mehta will conduct the Australian World Orchestra, featuring Australian soprano Siobhan Stagg.

Malin Bystrom

HeraldScotland: Malin Bystrom. Photograph Eli SverlanderMalin Bystrom. Photograph Eli Sverlander

The Swedish soprano takes the title role of Strauss’s Salome at the Usher Hall, accompanied by the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra.

An Untitled Love

HeraldScotland:

The UK premier of choreographer Kyle Abraham’s latest full-length work which draws on the catalogue of Grammy award-winning singer D’Angelo.

Arooj Aftab

HeraldScotland: Arooj Aftab Photograph Blythe ThomasArooj Aftab Photograph Blythe Thomas

The double Grammy Award nominee, singer Arooj Aftab returns to Scotland after her appearance at this year’s Celtic Connections.

Muster Station: Leith

HeraldScotland: Muster Station. Photograph Lawrence WinramMuster Station. Photograph Lawrence Winram

A new promenade performance created by multi-award-winning theatre company Grid Iron, commissioned to mark the culmination of the International Festival’s four-year residency at Leith.