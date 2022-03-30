SEVEN hundred police officers, accompanied by Glasgow Police Pipe Band and led by Glasgow’s Chief Constable, Sir James Robertson, marched through the city centre to a memorial service at Glasgow Cathedral in January 1970 to honour two colleagues who had been shot dead in Allison Street, Govanhill, the previous month.

In February former policeman Howard Wilson was sentenced to life for shooting and killing Detective Constables Angus Mackenzie and Edward Barnett, and attempting to murder an inspector, in his home after a bank hold-up in Linwood.