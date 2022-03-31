Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's chief officer has been suspended, according to reports. 

Martin Blunden is set to be investigated over allegations about his conduct, according to the Scottish Sun.

His role will be temporarily be taken on by the deputy assistant chief officer Ross Haggart. 

The fire service did not comment on the allegations and would not confirm that Mr Blunden was supended. 

Chair of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Board Dr Kirst Darwent said: "We take any allegation against staff members extremely seriously and have robust procedures in place to ensure complaints are fully investigated.

“Any complaint would be considered confidential while being progressed.”

 