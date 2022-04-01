Gillespie Macandrew is a successful independent Scottish legal firm seeking to appoint a non-executive Chair to assist in realising its ambitious plans to develop the business significantly over the next 3-5 years.

The firm has strong focus on property-related legal work across multiple sectors including Land & Rural Business, Renewable Energy, Commercial and Residential Property and Housebuilders, supported by growing Corporate and Commercial and Dispute Resolution practices. In addition, the firm has a leading offering in the areas of Private Client, Tax and Charities.

The firm is unusual in having appointed external, non-lawyers in both the Chair and Chief Executive roles in place of the more traditional Managing Partner structure (although this is not a fixed requirement going forward). The present Chief Executive, Robert Graham-Campbell, has many years’ experience in law firm management gained both in Scotland and England. Since his appointment in 2017, the firm has become one of the fastest growing large law firms in Scotland.

With 24 partners and around 140 staff, the firm operates from offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Perth. The current Chair, Fiona Morton, is due to retire from the role in mid-2022 after 5 years at Gillespie Macandrew, and so the firm is looking to appoint her replacement to help deliver the next stage of its strategic growth. This proven approach leaves the partners to focus on what they do best - servicing the needs of and growing their already significant client base.

Applications are therefore sought from interested candidates from relevant backgrounds.

The successful candidate is likely to have senior management experience gained in a professional partnership, SME or larger business/organisation. While knowledge of the legal sector is not a requirement, experience gained in any branch of the professional services industry and partnerships in particular will be an advantage. There is a strong and experienced executive management team in place, so the non-executive Chair role will be focused on aspects of the partnership that reinforce the firm’s ethos of partnership inclusion, transparency and cohesion. This will involve chairing meetings of the partners, the Board and the Remuneration Committee, providing support to and oversight of the CEO, overseeing the delivery of the strategy together with the Board, and providing comprehensive stewardship of the partnership. Stewardship is likely to require the attributes of excellent communication and listening skills, leadership qualities both internal and external to the partnership, and critical acumen to assist on the wide range of issues that affect a highly regulated and people-oriented business.

It is anticipated that the successful candidate will be appointed by the summer of 2022 (when the current Chair retires) for an initial 3-year term. The time commitment is expected to be the equivalent of an average of 1 to 1.5 days a week. A competitive salary will be paid.

Applications detailing relevant experience and qualifications to undertake this interesting and stimulating role (not exceeding 1500 words), together with a CV should be submitted to Robert Graham-Campbell, CEO, Gillespie Macandrew LLP, at 5 Atholl Crescent, Edinburgh, EH3 8EJ (marked private) or at robert.graham-campbell@gillespiemacandrew.co.uk by close of business on 22 April 2022.

Applications via agencies will not be considered.

A more detailed specification is available on request. Interested candidates are encouraged to contact Robert Graham-Campbell directly for an informal discussion on 07712 531 339 / 0131 240 0789 or at robert.graham-campbell@gillespiemacandrew.co.uk.