It’s time to spread the word: Scotland’s much-loved book festivals are marking a new chapter after two years of online gatherings with hundreds of events planned this year. So if you’re staycationing, why not combine stories with sightseeing? Agnes Stevenson is your guide to some of our most spectacular literary destinations

The days are getting longer and the lure of the open road is growing stronger. Scotland’s wild landscapes are calling and they have so much to offer, from spectacular seascapes, remote islands, wide-open beaches to lashings of gruesome murder. Add in a dash of mystery and intrigue, a few lyrical tales and a sprinkling of poetry and you have the perfect recipe for a literary holiday.

This year dozens of book festivals will be taking place across the country, some in the most remote and far-flung places imaginable, and several along the popular North Coast 500 driving route. Visiting one is a chance not only to hear from established authors and new writers, but to explore the countryside.

You’d be surprised at how many best-selling authors jump at the chance of meeting with readers in the smallest converted stable-block or village hall, preferring this close contact to the impersonal atmosphere of bigger venues. So if your idea of a holiday is a good book, world class scenery and a literary get-together, then check out the festivals here, each with their own individual character and all of them in wonderful locations.



Colonsay Book Festival

30 April - 1 May

Colonsay is one of the most remote and most beautiful islands in the Southern Hebrides, just eight miles long and two miles wide.

The island is home to outstanding beaches and a wealth of bird, animal, and plant life and even with a resident population of just 135, Colonsay also has its own book shop, selling titles with a Scottish and Hebridean flavour.

The line-up at this year’s festival includes crime writer, Alex Gray; best-selling novelist, Andrew O’Hagan and John D Burns, whose latest book, ‘Wild Winter’ returns to his favourite subject of Scotland’s hillsides and mountain bothies.

colonsaybookfestival.com



Ullapool Book Festival

6 - 8 May

Ullapool is set amongst some of the most spectacular scenery in Scotland. It’s a hotspot for geologists, who come to explore its ancient rocks. Ullapool is a planned village, built in the 18th century by Thomas Telford for the herring fleet and while it is still an importing fishing port, thousands of tourists also wash up here every year to marvel at the rugged beauty of the landscape. It’s a dramatic place, and so it seems fitting that Queen of Crime Fiction, Val McDermid, will be taking part in this year’s book festival, alongside poet George Gunn and playwright Hannah Lavery, with music supplied by The Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers, who will be murdering their favourite songs.

ullapoolbookfestival.co.uk



Cromarty Crime & Thrillers Weekend

6-8 May

The events of 1843, when the Riot of Resolis was provoked by the imposition of a minister on the local congregation, will be brought vividly to life through dialogue and life-sized puppets as part this event. Cromarty’s book festival celebrates the sinister end of the literary spectrum and while award-winning novelist Elly Griffiths will be talking about her interest in crime and archaeology, Ian Rankin will be telling audiences how he came to complete The Dark Remains, the posthumous work of William McIlvanney. And when they are not quizzing authors, festivalgoers may be lucky enough to spot a dolphin in the Cromarty Firth.

cromartyartstrust.org



Wee Mac Arran Book Festival

9-10 September

From The Famous Five to Robert Louis Stevenson’s epic pirate story and Peter Pan’s Neverland, some of our favourite tales from childhood take place on islands, so the idea of setting a children’s book festival on Arran will add an extra thrill for young audiences.

The festival will offer everything from picture book pleasures to YA fiction and the island itself has beaches for picnics, bike trails and walking routes as well as the excitement of the ferry ride from Ardrossan to get to the destination.

weemacarran.scot

St Duthac Book & Arts

Festival

22-26 September

After a successful launch last year, the festival returns this year at venues across the Easter Ross Peninsula. St Duthac is the patron saint of Tain and amongst the guests last year was local writer, Helen Sedgwick, whose novels are set in Burrowhead.

When not listening to readings or admiring the work of the thriving arts community, visitors can raise a glass at nearby Glenmorangie Distillery, explore expansive Dornoch beach and discover the vast area of mudflats, saltmarsh and wet grassland that make up the RSPB’s Nigg reserve. stduthacbookfest.com

Bloody Scotland

15 - 18 September

From the battlements of Stirling Castle the view extends westwards to Ben Lomond and east towards the trio of bridges that guard the northern approach to Edinburgh, while beneath the battlements the River Forth heads for the North Sea in a series of lazy curves. Scotland’s international crime writing festival, which is based in Stirling, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and away from the lecture rooms there are military and royal sites to explore and history to be uncovered in the cobbled streets that crowd around the castle.

bloodyscotland.com



Write Highland Hoolie

11-13 November

Mallaig launched its first book festival last year, when broadcaster and author Sally Magnusson and poet, Jackie Kay, were amongst the writers who followed the ‘Road to the Isles’ as far as this west coast fishing port, which sits close to some of the best beaches in Scotland. Another way to reach the festival is by train, crossing the spectacular Glenfinnan Viaduct. From Mallaig you can catch a ferry to Skye or explore the Knoydart peninsula, which is only accessible by boat or on foot, and has been described as ‘Scotland’s last wilderness.’

a-write-highland-hoolie.com