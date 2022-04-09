COMEDY
Iain Stirling, The Pavilion, Glasgow, tonight, King’s Theatre, Edinburgh, tomorrow, Falkirk Town Hall, Monday
Love Island voiceover provider and sometime telly watcher for Gogglebox, Iain Stirling returns to the stage with his Falling Upwards comedy show, coming to a theatre near you. Proof that he’s not on the television every night, whatever you might think. Oh, and hopefully a reminder that he’s not half-bad at this stand-up lark.
DANCE
Scandal at Mayerling, Theatre Royal, Glasgow, Wednesday to Saturday
After some sex, scandal, and tragedy? Come this way. The world premiere of Scottish Ballet’s retelling of Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s 1978 ballet Mayerling, this new work will see more than 40 dancers take to the stage in this sumptuous take on a royal scandal in Vienna at the end of the 19th century. Principal dancer Christopher Hamilton will take on the role of the doomed Crown Prince Rudolf, while Ryoichi Hirano of the Royal Ballet will also join the company.
MUSIC
Pictish Trail, Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, tonight, Tolbooth, Stirling, tomorrow
A last chance to see Johnny Lynch and band on his current tour supporting new album Island Family which mashes up psychedelia, hip hop, electronica and a spot of industrial noise. He remains one of Scotland’s most singular musical talents. And he’ll make you laugh too.
EXHIBITION
Barbara Hepworth: Art & Life, Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern Two), from today until October 2
Making its way up to Scotland from The Hepworth Wakefield, this is a thrilling resume of one of the UK’s greatest 20th-century artists. Her sculptures – ranging from a scale of small to the “bloody hell, it’s gigantic” – are on display. The result is a wonderful encapsulation of Hepworth’s life and art. To book tickets, visit nationalgalleries.org
ESSAYS
This Woman’s Work, edited by Sinead Gleeson and Kim Gordon, White Rabbit, £20
Yes, that Kim Gordon. The former Sonic Youther has teamed up with Irish writer Sinead Gleeson to pull together a book of essays by women writers that puts the focus on both female musicians and the female experience in music. And so, we get Anne Enright on Laurie Anderson, Margo Jefferson on Ella Fitzgerald and Megan Jasper who, as a Sub Pop intern, was a friend of Kurt Cobain’s in the days before Nirvana were big.
