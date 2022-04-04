AS Scotland's Home of the Year returns for a new series, the opening episode will see three properties in the Highlands come under the scrutiny of the judges.

Each has its own quirky and eye-catching style. How do they measure up? Here's a sneak peek at the contenders.

The Tower, Black Isle

Dating from the 1870s, the original conversion of this former church was carried out in the 1980s. Inside the grand building is a home split across multiple levels that makes clever use of space and natural light. The decor mixes old and new, with eclectic art alongside curios gathered from globe-hopping adventures.

HeraldScotland: The Tower, Black Isle. Picture: IWC Media/BBC ScotlandThe Tower, Black Isle. Picture: IWC Media/BBC Scotland

Loch Lann House, Culloden

Set in an acre of enchanting garden, this 18th-century dovecote folly boasts a maximalist interior described by its owners as their take on "a rock star pad". Key features include an impressive circular hallway, a hidden art studio and a master bedroom complete with golden bathtub, glitterball and a chandelier held in the mouth of a giraffe statue.

HeraldScotland: Loch Lann House, Culloden. Picture: Andrew Jackson/Curse These Eyes/IWC Media/BBC ScotlandLoch Lann House, Culloden. Picture: Andrew Jackson/Curse These Eyes/IWC Media/BBC Scotland

Lorne Cottage, Fort William

Dating from the late 19th-century, this one-bedroom home is chocolate-box adorable, with a traditional, whitewashed stone exterior. The interior features a bold colour scheme and innovative space-saving ideas, alongside joyous finishing touches such as exquisite tiles and a lilac front door.

HeraldScotland: The living room of Lorne Cottage, Fort William. Picture: Ciara McCartneyThe living room of Lorne Cottage, Fort William. Picture: Ciara McCartney

READ MORE: Meet the owners of the tiny Highland cottage in the running to become Scotland's Home of the Year

Scotland's Home of the Year returns to BBC One Scotland, tonight, 8.30pm