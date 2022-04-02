IT might be a while before it becomes official, but those behind the campaign to have Scotland's football landmarks recognised as a world heritage site are now stepping up the fight.

With just six months to go before the 150th anniversary of the first ever international match staged in Glasgow, and which coincides with the World Cup in Qatar, campaigners calling for Scotland to be recognised as the birthplace of football are pulling out all the stops in their bid for UNESCO status.

They have recently launched Hampden's Square Mile Alliance to help push for historic sites which have been linked to the formation of the modern game to be given their rightful place.

Football's Square Mile has been hailed by campaigners as the cradle of modern football, where some early players, known as the ‘Scotch Professors’, founded the modern passing and running game of football.

Included in the square mile are the birthplaces of Queen's Park, Celtic and Third Lanark, the site of Rangers' first game, and the final resting place of several Scotch Professors.

And now campaigners are hoping to spread the word even further as a series of walking tours will be launched next weekend and follows on from a the successful tours held last year.

Ged O'Brien at the archaeological dig site and his hand is on what is believed to be the foundations of the original pavilion at what is now Hampden Bowling Club.

The Three Hampden's Walking Tour kicks off on Sunday, April 10 with tours running through until September. After last year’s hugely successful tour programme, organisers are excited about the summer ahead packed with 17 tours scheduled.

It is a chance to explore Football’s Square Mile, the world’s biggest open-air football museum, and find out about the Scotch Professors who built the modern game. Scotland’s invention is currently played or watched by 3.5 billion people around the world.

Lindsay Hamilton, Founder of Glasgow Football Tour, said: “We cannot wait to get going in 2022. Last year more than 100 people toured with us, and were all blown away by the real ‘Story of Football’. The feedback was incredible via social media, phone calls and texts. We have learned lots and our walking tour is back with a bang with 17 dates to chose from. We are buzzing.”

The mural at Hampden Bowling Club, Glasgow, site of the original Hampden Park ground which commemorates the first game played there on March 11, 1882. Scotland won 5-1 against England.

Described as something every football fan should experience, there are many fans who still don't realise the modern game was built right here.

The first match between Scotland and England – the game held on November 30, 1872, at the current West of Scotland Cricket Club ground, is recognised by Fifa as football’s inaugural international.

Graeme Brown, Founder of The Hampden Collection, which is running the UNESCO bid, said: “In the 150th year of international football, founded in Glasgow, this tour should be on everyone’s footballing bucket list. You will hear the greatest story never told, where we showcase how the Scotch Professors created the modern passing game, designed and built the stadiums to watch it in, and then exported to every corner of the planet."

Football's Square Mile Alliance formed last month and consists of a growing group of organisations supporting the UNESCO World Heritage Status campaign, including The Hampden Collection, the Association of Tartan Army Clubs, West of Scotland Cricket Club, Queen’s Park Football Club, Archaeology Scotland, Society for American Soccer History, Hampden Bowling Club, Glasgow Football Tour, and Friends of Cathcart Cemetery.

Last year Archaeology Scotland found the foundation stones of the original Hampden pavilion at what is now Hampden Bowling Club and could be at the heart of a future UNESCO site.