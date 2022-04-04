Scotland's phased easing of laws on the use of face coverings has entered its first stage today.
Face masks will no longer be required by law in places of worship or while attending wedding and funeral services.
However, their use will remain obligatory in shops, on public transport and in some indoor settings for another two weeks.
The First Minister previously confirmed that this guidance would remain in place until April 18.
An estimated one in twelve people had Covid-19 in the week ending March 26, down from one in 11 the previous week.
READ MORE: Scotland face mask rules: Where do you need to wear masks in Scotland?
Nicola Sturgeon stressed the Government will “continue to encourage the wearing of face coverings in certain indoor places, especially where significant numbers of people are present”.
Before the weekend, coronavirus hospital cases in Scotland were still at more than 2,000.
On Thursday, there were 2,383 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, a record high.
That same day, 41 coronavirus-linked deaths and 6,935 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.