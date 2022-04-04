The number of people in hospital with coronavirus has once again fallen after reaching its all-time high.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 5,364 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
The figure comes amid a data flow issue which has meant a lower than usual number of LFD tests and cases have been registered.
A total of 2,372 patients in hospital have tested positive for the virus, down from 2383 people reported on Friday.
Of those patients, 23 are being treated in intensive care.
No further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days, however Register Offices are generally closed at weekends.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,362,070 while 4,095,356 people have now received a second dose
Meanwhile, 3,455,128 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
