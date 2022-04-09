Film of the week

The Favourite, Saturday, Channel 4, 9.15pm

For her portrayal of Queen Anne in this lavish 18th century drama, Olivia Colman won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA in 2019, and co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone were Oscar nominated. But park any thought of The Favourite being a straight-up historical biopic of the monarch whose reign covered the period immediately before and after the Act of Union: the director is Yorgos Lanthimos, one of the leading lights in a cinematic movement known as the Greek Weird Wave because of its emphasis on the surreal, the odd and the metaphor-laden. In his 2005 debut Kinetta, for example, a group of strangers meet in an out-of-season hotel complex to recreate deaths and murders, while the Cannes award-winning Dogtooth from 2009 is about a rich Athens couple who keep their children entirely separate from the world with unpredictable results.

The director’s move into English language films with The Lobster and The Killing Of A Sacred Deer dumped the Greek bit of that tag, introduced him to a host of new actors (Colman and Weisz were both in The Lobster) and eased off on the weird, if only a little. Black comedy is the best way to describe The Favourite, though it still has its more bonkers moments.

Co-scripted by historian and screenwriter Deborah Davis and Australian playwright Tony McNamara, it turns on the intimate friendship between Anne and whip-smart courtier Sarah Churchill, Duchess Of Malborough (Weisz). Sarah is the favourite of the title, a power behind the throne steering the put-upon and impetuous Anne through affairs of state she really has no time or talent for. At least she is the favourite until her distant cousin Abigail Hill (Stone) turns up at court looking for help and advancement – and willing to act in every bit as unscrupulous a fashion as Sarah does to achieve it. And so the scene is set for a battle royale between the two women, with Anne’s affections up for grabs. And if that means sharing a bed with her, ministering to her gout and pretending to enjoy playing with her battalion of pet rabbits, so be it.

Colman is brilliant, as you would expect, while the uber-cool Weisz is the epitome of ruthless intent, particularly after she is poisoned by Abigail and winds up in a brothel for a spell. But it’s Stone’s sassy interloper who catches the eye in a film in which the women come out on top and the men are danced rings round and played for fools. Great stuff.

And the best of the rest …

Saturday

Great Expectations, BBC Two, 2pm

There have been plenty of film adaptations of Charles Dickens’ novel, but this one is by far and away the best. John Mills heads an excellent cast, with director David Lean creating the perfect atmosphere and setting. For the uninitiated, this classic tells the story of orphan Pip, who falls in love with the adopted daughter of an eccentric old woman. A mysterious benefactor provides him with the opportunity to rise through the ranks of London’s high society. However, he soon forgets all about his humble roots, and isn’t prepared when he discovers the truth about the girl he loves and the stranger funding his new life.

Shaun Of The Dead, ITV, 9.50pm

Billed as a rom-zom-com, this hugely entertaining British movie (the first in a loose trilogy that would go on to include Hot Fuzz and The World’s End) stars Simon Pegg as Shaun, who hates his job and whose girlfriend Liz (Kate Ashfield) has just dumped him for spending too much time in the boozer. In fact, he’s in such a rut that he barely notices that London is being overrun by zombies. However, when the truth does dawn, he sees it as a chance to prove to Liz that he can step up and achieve something. Even if you’re not familiar with the horror movies Shaun of the Dead is riffing on, this is superb stuff, with sublime comic touches from leading man Pegg and regular sidekick Nick Frost throughout.

Sunday

Easter Parade, BBC Two, 12.20pm

When his dance partner Nadine (Ann Miller) announces she’s going solo, a spurned Don Hewes (Fred Astaire) decides to prove he can make it without her by picking a chorus girl at random and transforming her into a star. As luck would have it, the girl he picks is Hannah Brown (Judy Garland) and she takes the act to new heights thanks to her great voice and girl-next-door charm. But will Don ever see her as anything more than a replacement for the glamorous Nadine? The plot in this 1948 musical is thin, but the stars are on compelling form and some of the big numbers – most notably A Couple Of Swells and Steppin’ Out With My Baby – are truly unforgettable.

Out Of Sight, BBC One, 11.40pm

Charming bank robber Jack Foley (George Clooney) escapes from jail, taking US Marshal Karen Sisco (Jennifer Lopez) hostage in the process. When he gets away, Sisco takes it upon herself to track him down – but given the sparks that were flying between her and Jack, just what does she intend to do if she finds him? After a string of disappointing films, some critics were starting to wonder if former ER star Clooney was really cut out for the big screen – until this sexy, stylish crime caper from director Steven Soderbergh silenced the doubters for good. Clooney is charismatic in the lead role, and has incredible chemistry with a never-better Lopez, while the witty screenplay successful captures the flavour of Elmore Leonard’s novel. There’s a great soundtrack by David Holmes too.

Monday

The Transporter, Channel 5, 11.05pm

Love him or loathe him, Jason Statham is one of our most bankable exports, and his first outing as Frank, the mysterious, sharp-suited delivery driver was a rip-roaring success. Simply put, Frank finds himself in trouble when he breaks the rule that he should never ask what he’s transporting. He discovers that his latest cargo is alive, and thrusts himself into a dangerous game of cat and mouse with his unknown employers. It’s not the most gripping or clever of plotlines, but you’ll forget all about that minor setback once the action gets underway - and Statham did most of the stunts himself. Shu Qi, Matt Schulze and Francois Berleand co-star. Three more films have since been released in the franchise, as well as a short-lived TV series.

Wildlife, BBC Two, 11.40pm

Jerry Brinson (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his wife Jeanette (Carey Mulligan) move to 1960s Montana with their teenage son Joe (Ed Oxenbould). An unfortunate incident results in Jerry losing his job and he seeks lower paid employment as a firefighter outside town, leaving Jeanette and Joe to fend for themselves. In the absence of steady income, Jeanette takes on part-time work as a swimming instructor and in her time of loneliness, she seeks comfort in the arms of car dealership owner Warren Miller (Bill Camp). Joe becomes an uncomfortable witness to extra-marital dalliances then Jerry returns home unexpectedly from fighting blazes in the mountains. Wildlife is a delicately observed portrait of familial dysfunction, adapted from the novel by Richard Ford by actor-turned-director Paul Dano and his partner Zoe Kazan.

Tuesday

Aliens, ITV4, 9pm

In James Cameron’s testosterone-fuelled 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s Alien, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) wakes from hyper-sleep to discover that planet LV-426, home of the wily xenomorph, is now also home to a human colony. When contact is lost with this outpost, Ripley agrees to accompany Colonial Marine Lieutenant Gorman (William Hope) and Weyland-Yutani Corporation representative Carter Burke (Paul Reiser) to the planet to investigate. The heavily armed Colonial Marines arrive on LV-426 and discover the base is deserted except for a traumatised young girl (Carrie Henn). Some view Cameron’s film as better than the 1979 precursor and in some respects it’s hard to argue.

On The Basis Of Sex, BBC Two, 11.15pm

In 1956, Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones) follows her husband Martin (Armie Hammer) to Harvard Law School. She is one of nine women granted admission and Dean Erwin Griswold (Sam Waterston) can barely contain his disdain. Unperturbed, Ruth excels, and when Martin faces a devastating cancer diagnosis, she attends both of their classes to ensure he does not fall behind while raising their child. Thankfully, Martin’s cancer goes into remission and the family moves to New York where Ruth takes a teaching post and faces the fiercest battle of all: raising their spirited teenage daughter Jane (Cailee Spaeny). On The Basis Of Sex is a moving and handsomely crafted valentine to the second woman nominated to the Supreme Court of the United States, who was affectionately nicknamed The Notorious RBG.

Wednesday

Charlie’s Angels, Film 4, 9pm

Glamorous detectives Natalie, Alex and Dylan attempt to rescue an electronics genius and his invention from a rival. Of course, the task proves easier said than done. Director McG does a fair job of salvaging anything from the mish-mash of a screenplay – it was apparently re-written 30 times by 18 writers. It seems his luck ran out for the woeful sequel. Compared to that, this looks like a masterpiece. However, the gorgeous trio have a great time; Bill Murray is great as Bosley, and Destiny’s Child’s theme is still as addictive as ever. Thandie Newton was cast but had to drop out due to filming problems on Mission: Impossible II. Instead, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu take the leads. The sole link between this film and the cult TV series is John Forsythe, who reprises his role as the heard but never seen Charlie.

The Criminal, Talking Pictures TV, 9.05pm

Director Joseph Losey came to Britain to make movies in the 1950s after being blacklisted by Hollywood. He went on to make several classics, including The Servant and Accident. The latter was one of six films he made with Stanley Baker, who also takes the lead role in this gritty gangster thriller. Baker, then at the peak of his powers, plays Johnny Bannion, the criminal of the title, who is released from a long stretch behind bars at the start of the film and immediately finds himself under pressure from his former associates to reveal the whereabouts of their ill-gotten gains. Baker is superb, revealing his character’s tough side while dealing with underworld figures, but showing a more sensitive approach in his dealings with Bannion’s classy girlfriend.

Thursday

The Remains Of The Day, BBC Four, 8pm

Anthony Hopkins gives one of his best performances as Stevens, a butler in a 1930s mansion who devotes himself to his master and the smooth running of the household. In fact, he’s so dedicated, he puts the demands of the job above his own emotional needs, rebuffing the advances of the spirited housekeeper Miss Kenton (Emma Thompson) – and so obedient, he fails to question his the increasingly pro-Nazi politics of his employer (James Fox). Made at the height of period-drama specialists Merchant Ivory’s powers, this sensitive adaptation transforms Kazuo Ishiguro’s acclaimed novel into a deeply moving drama. The impressive supporting cast includes Hugh Grant, Christopher Reeve, Peter Vaughan and Tim Pigott-Smith.

All Is True, BBC Two, 11.15pm

In 1613, flames lick the Globe Theatre in London during a performance of Henry VIII. William Shakespeare (Kenneth Branagh) gallops back to the heaving bosom of Warwickshire, where he is a stranger to his wife Anne (Judi Dench) and daughters Judith (Kathryn Wilder) and Susanna (Lydia Wilson). Unable to write, Shakespeare turns his hand to creating a memorial garden to his deceased son Hamnet (Sam Ellis). Scripted by Ben Elton, 2018’s All Is True doesn’t let facts get in the way of spinning a melancholic yarn about the twilight years of the Bard’s life. Branagh sports facial prosthetics and make-up to achieve the distinctive profile of his scribe, who is weighed down with grief. Pacing is sluggish but there is a satisfying pay-off to the intrigue.

Friday

Whiplash, BBC Three, 9pm

Nineteen-year-old drummer Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is determined to excel at his Manhattan music conservatory, so he practises night and day and catches the eye of the school’s most revered teacher, Terence Fletcher (JK Simmons). The hard work pays off and Andrew transfers to Fletcher’s class, but the game of one-upmanship between teacher and pupil spirals out of control as Andrew sweats blood and tears to meet the lofty expectations of his maniacal mentor. Inspired by writer-director Damien Chazelle’s experiences in a fiercely competitive high-school jazz band, Whiplash is an electrifying thriller that delivers one emotional wallop after another. Teller delivers a bravura performance complemented by Simmons’ jaw-dropping, Oscar-winning portrayal of the foul-mouthed, bullying conductor.

House Of The Long Shadows, Talking Pictures TV, 9.05pm

Any movie starring Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee, Vincent Price and John Carradine has to be a must for horror fans. It’s certainly a curiosity, but isn’t indicative of any of the quartet’s best work, although it’s admittedly good to see them share screen time. It’s not out-and-out frightening either, as director Pete Walker, who made a string of low-budget exploitation movies in the 1970s (Die Screaming, Marianne, The Flesh and Blood Show, Frightmare and House of Mortal Sin) adds a few laughs along the way. Released in 1983 and based on the novel Seven Keys To Baldpate by Charlie Chan creator Earl Derr Biggars, it also stars Desi Arnaz Jr as an American author who decides to write his next book in a crumbling Welsh mansion, but gets more than he bargained for.