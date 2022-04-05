The Met Office has warned that disruption for roads and railways across Scotland should be expected after a yellow weather warning for snow was issued for Northern parts of Scotland.
The warning is in place on Tuesday, April 5 from 6am until 10pm and covers much of the Highlands and Grampian area.
It was previously issued for 4pm on Tuesday to 11am on Wednesday however has since been expanded.
“Snow may cause some disruption across parts of Scotland through Tuesday before clearing northwards,” the Met Office said in its warning.
What is expected during a yellow weather warning?
The Met Office has warned that during these conditions you should expect that some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Persistent rain over northern Scotland will increasingly turn to snow over high ground during Tuesday morning, then to lower levels by the afternoon.
“This is likely to bring some temporary accumulations in places to sea-level, with 2-5cm above 100-200m in places and perhaps 10cm above 300m. There is some uncertainty by Tuesday night but snow is likely to clear northwards and turn back to rain leading to some snow melt.”
For up to date information on weather warnings visit the Met Office website.
