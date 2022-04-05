PARTS of Scotland are being warned snow could lead to travel chaos could lasting until this evening.
The Met Office has extended a warning covering much of Highland and Grampian to last until 10pm.
A previous warning was issued between 4pm on Tuesday to 11am on Wednesday.
Snow is set to hit lower grounds later this afternoon, the forecasters announced.
Snow across northern parts of Scotland
A statement added: "Persistent rain over northern Scotland will increasingly turn to snow over high ground during Tuesday morning, then to lower levels by the afternoon.
"This is likely to bring some temporary accumulations in places to sea-level, with two to five centimetres above 100-200m in places and perhaps 10cm above 300m.
"There is some uncertainty by Tuesday night but snow is likely to clear northwards and turn back to rain leading to some snow melt."
