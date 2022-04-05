Fines have been issued to staff who attended a leaving do in the Cabinet Office in December 2020 for a top government official who helped write the Covid rules, it has been reported.

A farewell bash was held for the former director general of the Cabinet Office's Covid-19 Taskforce Kate Josephs on December 17, 2020.

Some staff members in attendance have been handed Fixed Penalty Notices by the Metropolitan Police, according to The Telegraph.

Indoor mixing was banned in London when the gathering took place as the city was placed in Tier 3 restrictions the day before.

Ms Josephs, had issued an apology for the event earlier this year after admitting she had gathered with colleagues “with drinks" to mark her departure from the civil service.

In a statement in January, she said: "I am truly sorry that I did this and for the anger that people will feel as a result.

"Sheffield has suffered greatly during this pandemic, and I apologise unreservedly.”

It is not known whether Ms Josephs is among those to receive a fine.

Scotland Yard has now issued fines to attendees at three of the 12 events under investigation, including for a gathering that took place on the eve of Prince Phillip's funeral.

There were two gatherings organised in No.10 on April 16, 2021, as preparations were being made for a scaled-back funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh the following day.

Meanwhile, a former Westminster ethics chief is also understood to have received a penalty from Scotland Yard after attending a separate gathering to mark a private secretary's departure.

Helen MacNamara, who used to be the deputy cabinet secretary, is said to be among the first group of people to receive a fixed-penalty notice, according to reports in the Daily Telegraph.

It has been reported that Ms MacNamara received a £50 fine on Friday in connection with a leaving do held in the Cabinet Office on June 18 2020.