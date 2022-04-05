The seven-day Covid-19 infection rate in one local authority has remained significantly higher than in the rest of the country.
Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people between March 26 and April 1 in the Western Isles reached 1807.5.
Despite being a noticeable fall compared to the previous week's rate at 3218.9, it remains the highest infection rate in Scotland.
Between March 26 and April 1, 55,137 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded across the country - a decrease from 76,176 cases in the prior seven day period.
However, the latest data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed that the trend in people catching the virus was still uncertain.
Almost all local authorities across Scotland had a seven-day positivity rate per 100,000 above 800 in the period - with the rate for the whole of Scotland falling to 1008.7.
Orkney was the only council area where the seven day infection rate has fallen below 800.
Infection rates in the Western Isles were significantly higher than any other local authority at 1807.5 - with four neighbourhoods within the local authority topping the list for the highest seven-day cases per 100,000.
Alongside those neighbourhoods, the top ten hotspots with the highest Covid-19 rate were across the Shetland Islands, South Ayrshire, Falker, North Ayrshire, Argyll and Bute and the Highlands.
