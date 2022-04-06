A new three-day music event, Over the Bridge, is set to take place in Edinburgh this summer with a star-studded line-up.

Acts such as Razorlight, James Arthur, Ella Eyre and Feeder will visit Raeburn Place sports ground in Stockbridge.

Over the Bridge will take place from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31.

Say You Won't Let Go singer James Arthur will headline the stage on Friday after performances from Ella Eyre, Cassia, RATS and Alex Amor.

Over the Bridge line-up (Muckle Media)

Saturday will see Glasgow rock band Twin Atlantic headline, with Feeder, Declan Welsh and The Decadent West, Liz Lawrence, Zuzu, Beren Olivia and Swiss Portrait also on the bill.

The final day will see Razorlight take to the stage, made famous for hits including America, Golden Touch, and In the Morning.

Over the Bridge will also support Edinburgh’s favourite food and drink traders for guests to enjoy over the three days.

The event will be using a reusable cup scheme to remove single-use plastic waste and help improve sustainability, as well as reducing litter throughout the festival site.

Over the Bridge co-founder, Edward Wilson, said: “We’re extremely proud to be Edinburgh locals, and two years ago we wanted to bring something special to the city, which is when The Neighbourgood Market was born.

"After two tough years for Edinburgh, including a scaled back version of Fringe Festival, live music and arts have been on hold. This year, we wanted to bring live entertainment back to the city, so we are excited to announce the launch of the three-day music event, Over the Bridge.

"With a line up of amazing local and national acts, and with day and weekend tickets available, we hope it will be one of the highlights of this Summer in Edinburgh.”

How to get tickets to Over the Bridge festival

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 8 at 10am.

Day tickets start at £50 and are available to buy via Ticketmaster here.