What's the story?

Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

Pardon?

It is a murder mystery by Agatha Christie. Or rather, in this case, Hugh Laurie's three-part adaptation of the 1934 detective novel, set to air on streaming service BritBox.

Did you say Hugh Laurie?

Indeed. The man himself has written, acts in and directs the much-anticipated series. Leading the cast, meanwhile, are Will Poulter (The Revenant) and Lucy Boynton (Sing Street). Not to forget cameos from Emma Thompson and Jim Broadbent.

HeraldScotland: Lucy Boynton in Why Didn't They Ask Evans? Picture: (c) Mammoth Screen/Agatha Christie Limited/BritBoxLucy Boynton in Why Didn't They Ask Evans? Picture: (c) Mammoth Screen/Agatha Christie Limited/BritBox

Tell me more.

The plot opens with a classic Christie enigma: a man lies dying at the foot of a cliff. With his final breath, he utters the mysterious titular question.

Then what?

Poulter plays naval officer and vicar's son Bobby Jones, with Boynton as his childhood friend, Lady Frances "Frankie" Derwent.

Together they are determined to decipher the riddle of the dead man's words, but quickly strike upon a twisting conspiracy of deceit, betrayal and naturally – in true Christie form – murder.

Who else is in the cast?

Among the stellar line-up are Miles Jupp (The Durrells), Amy Nuttall (Downton Abbey), Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones) and Alistair Petrie (Sex Education).

The cast also includes Paul Whitehouse, Morwenna Banks and Patrick Barlow, as well as Daniel Ings, Jonathan Jules, Maeve Dermody and Joshua James.

When can I watch?

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? launches on BritBox UK on Thursday.