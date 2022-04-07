The north of Scotland is set for more travel chaos as wintry conditions continue across the country. 

A Met Office yellow warning for ice will come into place from 10pm tonight in parts of the Highlands, Western Isles and Grampian.

Wintry showers are expected overnight and low temperatures could see untreated roads covered in icy patches.

It comes after a series of overnight warnings and heavy snowfall in the Highlands.  

HeraldScotland:

The A9 was blocked on Thursday morning after a lorry jackknifed on the motorway. 

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the A939 was also forced to close between Cock Bridge and Tomintoul for most of the morning. 

Further travel disruption is expected until 9am on Friday, with a statement from forecasters adding: "Frequent, often heavy showers of rain and sleet will give a risk of icy stretches overnight and into Friday morning away from northern coast roads.

"Showers will turn to snow inland above 150 m, with accumulations of one to two centrimetres."

 