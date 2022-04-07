The Scottish Government has recorded more than 6000 new coronavirus cases and 33 further deaths have been reported overnight.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 6,778 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients in hospital has fallen from its peak to 2306.

A total of 27 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19.

A further 33 deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,367,783 while 4,096,768 people have now received a second dose.

3,457,079 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.