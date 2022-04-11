It cannot escape any of us in regard to the tragic and inhumane scenes unfolding in Ukraine right now from the war instigated by Russia’s President Putin. The loss of life, the loss of culture, and people in their millions being displaced from their homes and country.
The latest International Displacement Report issued by International Organization for Migration based in Geneva is currently estimating that 7.1 million people have been affected.
As a country, quite rightly we are opening our arms to welcome Ukrainian refugees into our homes and society. Working together to raise money and ship aid to those people in need. We have people volunteering to go out to the region to fight or to supplement the relief effort.
Our Government has passed legislation to allow visa processes to be streamlined to remove much of the bureaucracy in our immigration process. As a society we are even demanding our Government works harder to speed up these processes.
All of this is admirable, and I commend the efforts by all.
As a society, where were we with other recent wars – Libya, South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Northern Mozambique, the Tigray region of Ethiopia to name but a few.
The societal horror of allowing refugees to enter our country by people fleeing across Europe arriving in boats, backs of lorries, stowing away in the undercarriage of planes – cries of “send them back”, “block the ports”, “tell the French to do more to stop these people arriving at our shores”
Some of this came from the motivation behind Brexit to “Take back control” – “block our boards” was the cry.
So why now? Do we have a view that some refugees are good refugees and worthy of our support, whilst others are less desirable?
Do we have good immigrants and bad immigrants?
It wasn’t so long ago that our society was in panic over the possible admission of Turkey into the European Union with the potential for their citizens to come to our country. We have seen people from Eastern Europe as cheap labour but not long-term residents.
I say we have double standards – affinity or similarity bias, fuelled by the media and our abhorrence of anything Russian or harking back to the Soviet Union Cold War days.
Is it because the Ukrainian people are largely white, drive BMWs, wear Nike and have Facebook and Netflix? Do we relate to them as European cousins?
We see this played out in our workplace on many levels. How we see people, often through the lens of our own privilege, the judgments we form that can often deny people employment, promotion or opportunities through the impact of our biases.
So, let me ask you again – are we holistic in our inclusion ethos, as an individual, as a workplace or society – or are we biased and only include people we deem meet our own acceptable standards?
Our society and culture are enriched by the diversity of thought stemming from different cultures. Refugees and other marginalised communities enhance our workplace and society, not diminish them.
#istandwithukraine and other people being displaced around the world due to war or persecution for their beliefs.
Joanne Lockwood (she/her), an inclusion and belonging specialist with SEE Change Happen, is a guest writer on behalf of s1jobs
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here