An “evil” sexual predator was jailed for at least 36 years yesterday for the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

Koci Selamaj, 36, travelled to London from the south coast to carry out the premeditated attack on a random woman on September 17 last year. The garage worker targeted Ms Nessa as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, to meet a friend at 8.34pm. CCTV footage captured the moment Selamaj ran up behind the 28-year-old and attacked her, hitting her over the head a total of 34 times with a 2ft metal traffic triangle.

He carried her unconscious body up a grassy bank and out of view. He pulled up her clothing, removed her tights and underwear, and strangled her before covering her body in grass. Ms Nessa, who taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, was found nearly 24 hours later near a community centre in the park.

Days later, Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was arrested in the seaside town. In February he pleaded guilty to murder. Selamaj refused to attend the Old Bailey for sentencing yesterday and also on Thursday and was jailed for life in his absence.

Mr Justice Sweeney set a minimum term of 36 years for the “savage” sexually motivated attack. He said Ms Nessa was the “wholly blameless victim of an absolutely appalling murder which was entirely the fault of the defendant”. Her death added to “the sense of insecurity” particularly felt by women walking through the city at night, the judge said.

He added: “She had every right, as her family said, to be walking through the park all glammed up and out to enjoy herself after a long week at work. The defendant robbed her and them of her life.”

The judge noted the defendant’s guilty plea and lack of previous convictions but he added: “It is a striking feature of the defendant’s case that, clearly deliberately, it is not suggested by him that he had any remorse for what he did to Sabina Nessa.”

READ MORE: SNP's Michael Matheson accused of failing to understand his own nuclear power policy

The judge said it was “cowardly” of the Albanian national to refuse to attend his sentencing but said he had no power to force him. Ms Nessa’s sister, Jebina Yasmin Islam, described the murderer as “vile”.

She said: “The thought that he was waiting for some woman, to attack her and do what he wanted to do – I was just thinking what a horrible animal, [what a] vile animal he is.”

Following the sentencing, Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Neil John described Selamaj as an “evil coward”. He said: “It is highly unusual for someone to go from zero to a crime of this magnitude.

“We are pleased Selamaj will spend the majority of his life in prison.”

Addressing her absent killer, Ms Nessa’s parents Abdur Rouf and Azibun Nessa, said in a statement: “You had no right to take her away from us in such a cruel way.

“The moment the police officer came to our house and told us she was found dead our world shattered into pieces.”

Headteacher Lisa Williams described the “devastating” impact on Ms Nessa’s colleagues and students. Earlier, prosecutor Alison Morgan, QC, said Selamaj had been violent towards his ex-partner in the past, including throttling her a number of times.

Three days before the attack on Ms Nessa, the defendant booked a room at the five-star Grand Hotel in Eastbourne, East Sussex, just five minutes from his home. At about 2.20pm on September 17, hotel staff alerted police via 101 after Selamaj checked in to his £325-a-night room.

READ MORE: 6,215 new Covid cases and 35 deaths overnight

Police said they had been concerned about his demeanour and the fact he lived close by. Selamaj went on to contact his former partner in a failed attempt to persuade her to have sex with him.

She said in a statement he appeared “very agitated” when they met in his car near the hotel. The defendant then drove to Brighton and on to Kidbrooke in south London.

He used his bank card at Sainsbury’s to buy a rolling pin, chilli flakes and an energy drink. He rejected the rolling pin as a weapon in favour of the traffic triangle, which he was to use to attack Ms Nessa.

Police said Selamaj appeared to be “calm and collected” on his arrest. Lewis Power, QC, had said Selamaj had provided no explanation for why he killed Ms Nessa, adding: “He simply accepts he did it.”

Ms Nessa’s family hugged supporters as they left court. Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Sabina Nessa cruelly lost her life following the harrowing and callous actions of a man who is rightly now behind bars. “Whilst I cannot possibly know how Sabina’s family and friends are feeling, I hope today’s sentence brings them a small comfort.”