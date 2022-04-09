A man has been arrested after a high-speed police chase on the M8 that saw two people hospitalised. 

Officers had been in pursuit of a van that allegedly failed to stop for officers in Edinburgh on Friday evening. 

The chase continued until a police car collided with the van near Newbridge around 7.35pm. 

A police officer and the driver of the van were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been released. 

Police Scotland confirmed that a 25-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

The M8 westbound between junction 2 and junction 3 has since reopened. 