A body has been found in the search for a missing pensioner who disappeared in the Highlands more than two months ago. 

An extensive search was carried out for James Brannan, 72, who was last seen near Spey Valley Golf Course in Aviemore on February 5. 

Officers confirmed a body had been found near the club around 2.30pm on Friday. 

Mr Brannan'd family has been informed, however the body is yet to be formally identified. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the death is not believed to be suspicious. 

Mountain rescue teams and the coastguard had both been brought in to assist the search after the 72-year-old was declared missing. 