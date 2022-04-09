SCOTS gathered in Glasgow in a show of solidarity with Ukraine on Saturday. 

A Day of Action of Ukraine was held in the city's George Square and saw dozens rally to support the country undergoing daily attacks and airstrikes from Russian forces. 

Organized by Ukrainians living in Scotland, the demonstration aimed to celebrate their culture and to stand in support of refugees. 

Organisers wrote: "Many of us have family in Ukraine now, or relatives who are trying to get to the UK.

"It is a difficult, confusing and exhausting process.

"We want to make all refugees feel welcome in Glasgow, so please, come along to show your support and bring your friends!"

It was attended by opera singer Oksana Mavrodii, who is originally from Nikolaev in Southern Ukraine and Glaswegian singer-songwriter Alice Faye Niel.

Guest speakers included Misha Hamilton, a volunteer with charity Safebow which aids evacuation from Ukraine, and Yevgen Gorash and Salvija Stonciute from Ukrainians in Glasgow.

The protest came as civilian evacuation were carried out in parts of eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 10 evacuation corridors were planned for Saturday in hopes of allowing residents to leave war zones in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which comprise the Donbas, as well as neighbouring Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians to get out ahead of an imminent offensive by Russian forces.

