An alcohol ban on all ScotRail services is currently “under review” after the franchise was taken into public ownership earlier this month.

At present, passengers are unable to bring their own alcoholic drinks on any ScotRail train services, or purchase any from staff.

The policy was introduced in November 2020 as part of the transport network’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic as a “temporary measure”, however still remains in place.

No announcement has been made on when the ban on booze may be lifted.

Rail union RMT has previously welcomed the ban as a way of keeping “our staff and passengers safe”.

ScotRail was passed to Scottish Government control on April 1 this year after Dutch firm Abellio, which had run the franchise since 2015, had its contract end early amid criticism over cancellations and performance levels.

While the coronavirus pandemic has brought about a change in the way people work, revenues have plummeted as a result of thousands of workers across Scotland ending their morning commutes for home working.

Drinks and snacks which were previously sold on ScotRail’s mainline services were halted in March 2020 when the first lockdown came into place.

A spokesman for Transport Scotland told the Daily Record: "The potential reintroduction of alcohol on Scotland’s railway services is currently under review.

"However, the transport minister has been very clear about the need to improve safety on our railways for all passengers.

"Any consideration of the reintroduction of alcohol on ScotRail trains would need to consider this matter within that broader context of passenger – and staff – safety."

Graham Simpson, transport spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, added: "As we emerge from the pandemic, ScotRail should engage with passengers to find out if they want this blanket alcohol ban maintained.

"If the ban is to be lifted, then this must be done in line with what users wish, as we encourage more of them back onto trains.

"Our railway staff must also be given the necessary resources to tackle any irresponsible drinking on ScotRail services."

As well as the ban on alcohol, public transport fares are also currently being reviewed but there is no timetable for cutting them as it stands.

The Scottish Government has invited opposition politicians, trade unions, and passengers to take part in a “national conversation” about the future of Scotland’s rail services as they return to public ownership.