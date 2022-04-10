A man has died after getting into difficulty during an organised scuba diving incident.

The rescue helicopter, specialist diving units, ambulance crews and police were seen by people at Kinghorn beach in Fife on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the beach at around 9.15am on Sunday, April 10 after the alarm was raised by a nearby diving boat.

Police have confirmed that the diver has passed away.

Police Scotland said they received a report from the diving boat that the man had gotten into difficulty in the water.

The man was recovered but died a short time after and inquiries into the death are still ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received report of a man having gotten into difficulty in the water following an organised dive near Kinghorn Beach at 9.55am on Sunday, April 10.

"The man was recovered from the water but died a short time later.

“Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

 